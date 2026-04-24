Jeanine Pirro Suggests Obama-Era Fox News Was More Respectful Than ‘Unhinged’ Media Under Trump | Video

Jeanine Pirro didn’t hold back when commenting on the media currently covering Donald Trump’s second term, blasting today’s journalists as “unhinged.”

The former Fox News host, who currently serves as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, sounded off on the press corps and other members of the media during her Thursday appearance on Bill O’Reilly’s “We’ll Do It Live!” podcast.

After O’Reilly lamented that most of modern media is “anti-Trump,” he reiterated his warning around the White House Correspondents Dinner. “I don’t want the office of the presidency attacked at a stupid dinner,” he said, garnering approval from Pirro.

“I appreciate that,” she responded. “These these people are unhinged. There’s no respect for the office.”

As Pirro went on, she reflected on the coverage Fox News did for former President Barack Obama during his tenure in the White House.

“I mean, the way we treated President Obama was — we disagreed with him, but we didn’t create chaos,” she said. “They disagree with us and they create chaos, violence and all kinds of problems.”

However, when asked if the alleged “chaos” impacted her job at all, Pirro responded: “No. And my job, though, Bill, is to turn that office around from a neglected office.” Watch her comments below.

Fox News, where Pirro worked for over 15 years, infamously had an adversarial relationship with Obama and his White House, with the network criticizing everything from the former president’s policies to his tan suit.

In response, Anita Dunn, the White House communications director at the time, accused Fox News of operating “as either the research arm or the communications arm of the Republican party.”

Additionally, Obama himself chimed in with, “If media is operating basically as a talk radio format, then that’s one thing, and if it’s operating as a news outlet, then that’s another.”

Yet, this drama pales in comparison to the current tension between the Trump administration and the media. Not only has Trump and his staffers blasted legacy media as “fake news,” the president has also sued a number of media outlets, including The New York Times, the BBC and the Des Moines Register.

He’s also faced backlash for his repeated verbal attacks against female reporters, slinging insults like “nasty,” “piggy,” “terrible,” “ugly” and “incapable” in their direction.

Last year, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended that “President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency.”

She added: “This has nothing to do with gender – it has everything to do with the fact that the President’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all time lows.”