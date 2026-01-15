Jeff Bezos Criticized by Countless Washington Post Readers Amid Silence on FBI Raid: ‘You Hastened the Death of Democracy’

The comments section of the Washington Post’s website has been flooded with users criticizing the FBI’s raid of a Post reporter’s home and owner Jeff Bezos’ silence on the matter. The raid, which occurred Wednesday in search of illegally retained classified government documents, raised alarm bells for journalists and proponents of the First Amendment under the Trump administration — but not Bezos.

“Happy now, Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post? You hastened the death of Democracy,” user “BlackHawk7” commented on the Post’s story about the raid. “It is very dark….”

Post reporter Hannah Natanson saw her home raided Wednesday in the FBI’s search, which is but the latest example of the Trump administration’s aggressive stance toward the press. In his first year back in office, President Donald Trump and his allies have sued multiple publications, insulted female reporters and established severe press restrictions in the Pentagon.

“Looks like we’re turning into Russia quicker than anyone thought,” user “I like science” said on the story.

Washington Post owner Bezos, meanwhile, has faced scrutiny for moves such as the blocking of a Kamala Harris endorsement and the changing of the paper’s opinion section to make it “in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” The silence of Bezos — who sat behind Trump at his second inauguration — amid Wednesday’s actions was heavily criticized, as more than 2,000 users commented (many with hundreds of likes) on the Post’s story about the FBI’s actions.

“Bezos has destroyed this organization to please Donald Trump,” said user “thereallargeprofessor.” “It’s never enough. Bezos should be ashamed of himself.”

“Just another step in the assault on the media,” said user “You_Cant_Make_This_Stuff_UP.” “Well, probably not the right-wing media.”

Multiple commenters expressed outrage over the Washington Post’s recent editorial policies and its owner’s failure to address Wednesday’s actions.

“Pandering to a tyrant only works for so long. They always want more,” user “colodefender” said.

Meanwhile, others used the Post’s comments section to express concerns over the protection of journalists and the First Amendment under the remainder of Trump’s presidency.

“Our 250th birthday is actually a farewell party: Goodbye USA,” user “prez is imbecile” said.

“Fascism has arrived in America waving the flag and carrying the cross,” user “Zooland” said.