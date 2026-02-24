Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

Jon Stewart Jokes Kash Patel Got Locker Room Access as ‘Make-A-Wish’ Winner After US Hockey Victory | Video

“There is nothing that can take away from the joyous moment as all Americans celebrate this incredible— wait, what the f–k? Is that FBI Director Kash Patel?” “The Daily Show” host says

Raquel Harris
Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show" (Credit: Comedy Central)
Jon Stewart jokingly insisted that the only reason FBI Director Kash Patel was able to get into the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team’s locker room was because he was a “Make-A-Wish” winner.

“We’re back, motherf—ker,” Stewart exclaimed, celebrating the team’s major overtime victory — its first Olympic win against Canada since 1980. The U.S. went on to take home gold with a 2-1 win.

“It was so unifying!” Stewart said, just before being stunned by Patel’s cameo during “The Daily Show” on Monday. “There is nothing that can take away from the joyous moment as all Americans celebrate this incredible— wait, what the f–k? Is that FBI Director Kash Patel?”

He carried on, still utterly confused: “Why is our FBI— why are they putting a medal around the neck of FBI Director Ka— is Kash Patel a Make-A-Wish…man…kid? Is that what this is?”

After his shock, he jokingly examined the situation, noting that he didn’t want to downplay any “condition” Patel might have.

“How did— why is that— I mean, listen, I’m not trying to diminish his condition,” Stewart said, before roasting how Patel looks in one of his professional photos. “Listen, there is currently no cure for crazy eyes. Crazy eyes, for when you want to turn every picture into some sort of meth-fueled mugshot. ‘Are you telling me I was going 90 in a 35?’”

Several talk show hosts have chimed in with their thoughts about the big win.

“In your polite face, Canada! We beat you at hockey. That’s your whole thing!” Stephen Colbert joked during “The Late Show” monologue Monday night. “That’d be like you beating us at squandering our international goodwill.”

Watch Stewart’s full reaction in the video above.

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

