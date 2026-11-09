Karen Attiah Won’t Return to Washington Post Despite Winning Reinstatement

Karen Attiah will not return to The Washington Post despite winning reinstatement through arbitration, reaching a settlement that ends her dispute over her firing following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The agreement closes a contentious chapter for the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper, but also underscores the tensions surrounding its changing editorial direction. Attiah, a former opinion columnist, said returning would mean working without the editorial freedom and institutional support she needed.

Status first reported the settlement Sunday, citing confirmation from the Washington-Baltimore News Guild. Under the agreement, Attiah will receive back pay but will not rejoin the newspaper in any capacity. The remaining terms were not disclosed.

“I think I just didn’t feel safe returning and that I would be protected,” Attiah told Status, adding that she questioned whether she could practice the journalism she believed readers deserved.

In a Substack post announcing her decision, Attiah wrote, “I have decided not to return to what The Washington Post has become.”

Attiah was fired on Sept. 11, 2025, a day after Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. The Post accused her of gross misconduct and violating its social media policies over Bluesky posts addressing race, violence and the public response to Kirk’s death. She disputed the accusations, and arbitrator Sarah Miller Espinosa ruled in August that the newspaper had violated its labor agreement by firing her without sufficient cause.

The settlement comes amid continued changes at the Post’s opinion section, which Bezos reoriented toward personal liberties and free markets in February 2025. Adam O’Neal, who oversaw the section during Attiah’s firing, has since departed. Mark Lasswell is now overseeing the section on an interim basis, according to Status.

The Washington Post declined to comment to TheWrap.