Life Magazine Returns 2 Years After Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Announced Revival

Life magazine is making its long-awaited return to print with a 250-page debut issue, more than two years after Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner announced plans to revive the storied publication.

In an editors’ letter released Wednesday, Life unveiled details of its first issue, titled “Where Are We Now?,” featuring more than 120 people across American life, from scientists and artists to entrepreneurs, athletes and coal miners. The oversized edition marks a major step in the magazine’s comeback, with plans to expand beyond print into digital storytelling, documentaries, video and membership events.

The relaunch comes as traditional magazine publishers grapple with declining print circulation and advertising revenue, making Life return a notable bet on premium print journalism. Rather than relying solely on magazine sales, its new owners are seeking to build a broader media business around photography, storytelling and experiences.

“Print is the start,” the editors wrote, explaining that each issue would serve as the foundation for additional digital content, special-edition publications, collectibles and events designed to bring members together.

As TheWrap reported in March 2024, Kloss and Kushner’s Bedford Media struck an agreement with Dotdash Meredith to revive Life in print and digital form. Bedford assumed responsibility for the magazine’s editorial operations and business strategy, while Dotdash Meredith retained ownership of its extensive photography and content archives. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The comeback also comes during an eventful stretch for Kushner, the founder of Thrive Capital, who in August teamed with former Disney CEO Bob Iger on a deal to acquire a controlling stake in the Los Angeles Lakers at a record $12.5 billion valuation.

Life’s revival has taken longer than initially anticipated. The publication was originally expected to return in early 2025. In August, Puck reported that former New York Times Magazine editor Hugo Lindgren was working on the relaunch alongside art director Richard Turley.

Originally transformed into a photojournalism magazine by Time founder Henry Luce in 1936, Life became one of America’s most influential publications, known for its photography documenting major historical events and everyday life. Its weekly run ended in 1972, and the title later returned in several formats, most recently as a weekly newspaper supplement that ceased publication in 2007.

Wednesday’s letter positioned the revival as an alternative to the constant stream of information competing for audiences’ attention online.

“The faster we scroll, the less we see,” the editors wrote, arguing that Life could offer a shared perspective in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

Life did not specify an exact on-sale date or subscription pricing in Wednesday’s announcement.