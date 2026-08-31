The 2 Lindsay Clancy Trials: Inside the Social Media Firestorm

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Welcome back to the “Media Front” column.

By the time the jury began deliberating in the Lindsay Clancy case Thursday, two versions of the trial had already unfolded.

One took place inside Plymouth Superior Court, where jurors heard conflicting testimony about Clancy’s mental health and considered whether she should be held criminally responsible for killing her three children. Her defense argued that she had lost touch with reality because of postpartum psychosis; prosecutors maintained that she knew right from wrong and acted deliberately.

The other unfolded across courtroom livestreams and social platforms, where viewers clipped testimony, debated evidence and built communities around the case.

By Aug. 21, more than 164,400 TikTok videos had been shared under the #Clancy hashtag, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. Viewers scrutinized attorneys and spectators, formed allegiances and circulated theories about the evidence.

This was more than coverage of a high-profile trial. It was a participatory true-crime community producing its own characters, narratives and judgments while the legal process was still underway.

The case also expanded into cultural and political commentary. As TheWrap previously reported, Alyssa Milano used the trial to renew attention to postpartum mental health, while Meghan McCain criticized conservative commentary linking some postpartum depression to selfishness.

At times, the boundary between the trial and its online audience disappeared altogether.

Emily Thorndike, a former McLean Hospital social worker, came to the defense’s attention after criticizing testimony about the hospital on TikTok. Judge William Sullivan allowed her to be questioned outside the jury’s presence but declined to let her testify, finding that her testimony had limited value because she left McLean roughly a year before Clancy’s admission.

Then a journalist became part of the spectacle.

Vanity Fair had credentialed freelancer Brittany Romano while considering a personal essay about growing up with Clancy. Romano went viral after she appeared to smile and wink toward a courtroom camera during a break. The magazine abandoned the assignment, while Romano disputed its characterization and said she had been told to take the story elsewhere.

The episode demonstrated one feature of real-time true crime: Anyone visible in the frame can become part of the content.

If the Clancy trial illustrates the front end of this cycle, Netflix’s three-part “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” shows the other end: a story shaped in public before being assembled into a finished documentary.

That changes how true-crime projects are identified, developed and marketed. Producers increasingly inherit cases with established audiences, recognizable characters and extensive user-generated material before production begins.

The series examines the life and 2024 death of Mica Miller, whose body was found in a North Carolina state park. Her death was ruled a suicide, but the circumstances generated public scrutiny and online amateur investigation before Netflix assembled the story into a documentary.

Using interviews, archival material and previously unseen footage, the series constructs a coherent narrative after social-media users had already circulated theories, searched for evidence and assigned roles to the people involved.

That changes how true-crime projects are identified, developed and marketed.

Documentary producers once introduced audiences to cases they may have barely remembered. Now they increasingly inherit stories with recognizable characters, established followings and collections of user-generated material. Social engagement can demonstrate demand, surface potential participants and help market an adaptation before it has been commissioned.

Attention can move through multiple businesses: courtroom livestreams, social platforms, creator accounts, podcasts and eventually documentaries or dramatizations. The finished series may be the professionally edited conclusion to a narrative followed publicly for months or years.

There are benefits to this access. Livestreams can make the justice system less remote, while social platforms can draw attention to overlooked cases and give victims or families ways to reach audiences directly.

But participation can easily be mistaken for expertise. Algorithms reward emotionally satisfying interpretations before courts establish facts. Speculation travels more quickly than corrections, and people adjacent to a case can be recast by audiences with no obligation to be accurate or fair.

Traditional news organizations are not outside this system. They compete for the same attention, draw from the same viral moments and sometimes find their journalists absorbed into the narrative.

True crime has always turned tragedy into media. The Clancy trial demonstrates how dramatically that process has accelerated — and how much of the eventual product is now created in public before the legal process concludes or a documentary or television adaptation arrives.

The internet no longer waits for the true-crime show. Increasingly, it produces the first version itself.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during an event to honor Marines on Aug. 26, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. (Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Stars and Stripes Takes the Pentagon to Court

The battle over Stars and Stripes has become a test of whether a news organization can remain independent from the institution that helps fund it.

Three staffers facing termination — Editor-in-Chief Erik Slavin, publisher Max D. Lederer Jr. and Middle East reporter Lara Korte — sued the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday. They allege they were dismissed for defending the publication’s editorial independence and producing coverage officials considered unflattering.

Stars and Stripes occupies an unusual position in American journalism. It is partly funded by the Defense Department and primarily serves military personnel and their families. But its credibility depends on reporting about the military rather than speaking for it.

The lawsuit cites coverage of food and water shortages, disrupted mail and other difficult conditions affecting roughly 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

A Pentagon directive issued Aug. 21 maintained that Stars and Stripes’ editorial operations would remain independent and “free from censorship or propaganda.” The plaintiffs argue that their dismissals undermine that promise.

The Pentagon can preserve the publication’s formal protections while still weakening its journalism if reporters believe critical coverage could cost them their jobs. Editorial independence is defined not only by what official policy permits, but by what journalists can publish without fear of retaliation.

If Stars and Stripes cannot scrutinize the institution supporting it, the publication risks becoming what its structure was designed to prevent: an official outlet presented as an independent newspaper.

Read our full piece: Stars and Stripes Staffers Sue Pentagon, Pete Hegseth Over ‘Unlawful’ Firings and ‘Retaliation’

(Credit: Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

More Audiobooks, Tougher Odds of Breaking Through

The audiobook boom is entering a more selective phase.

More than 750,000 titles were active in 2025, a 43% increase from the previous year, while U.S. revenue grew 9% to $2.43 billion, according to the Audio Publishers Association.

The business is not shrinking: Audiobook revenue has increased for 15 consecutive years. But the widening gap between titles and revenue means more books are competing for limited listening time — and growth will not benefit every participant equally.

As the catalog expands, publishers must decide which projects warrant production and marketing support. Authors with established audiences become more valuable, while discoverability becomes a competitive advantage rather than merely a marketing concern.

Audio rights are also more consequential. Once routinely bundled into print deals, they now attract interest from traditional publishers, audio-first producers, podcast studios and platforms including Spotify and Amazon’s Audible. Authors with sufficient leverage can sell those rights separately, but most still lack that negotiating power.

The APA argues that the increase in titles is filling demand, noting that millions of books remain unavailable in audio. That can be true while individual releases become more difficult to find.

Audiobooks do not have a demand problem. They have an abundance problem similar to streaming and podcasting: More content expands consumer choice while making attention harder to capture.

The next phase will be defined by which titles break through — and who has enough leverage to profit when they do.

Read our full piece: An Under-the-Radar Audiobook Bubble Is Fueling a Fight for Listeners and Authors

Puck logo (Credit: Puck)

What Is Puck’s $250 Million Valuation Really Measuring?

A reported $250 million valuation for Puck represents a striking vote of confidence in personality-driven subscription journalism. It is also difficult to evaluate without knowing what RedBird Capital Partners would receive.

RedBird is in talks to become Puck’s leading investor through an all-cash transaction that would allow existing institutional shareholders to sell their stakes while the company’s founders and journalists retain theirs. The investment firm is also a major backer of Paramount, giving it an expanding position across traditional and digital media.

But a valuation is not a purchase price. The figure does not reveal RedBird’s proposed investment, its prospective ownership stake or how much money would enter Puck rather than go to departing shareholders.

Puck has approximately 50,000 paying subscribers, according to Reuters, plus another 50,000 associated with its acquisition of Air Mail. But even those figures provide only a partial basis for assessing the valuation, which may also reflect advertising, events, intellectual property and expected growth. Puck has not disclosed its revenue or profitability, but is widely believed not to be profitable.

The premium may reflect confidence in Puck’s journalist-equity model. Its writers cultivate individual subscription franchises while holding a direct financial stake in the company’s growth, linking Puck’s value to both its talent and the audiences they attract.

Until the deal terms and financial performance become clearer, the valuation is best understood as a signal rather than a conclusion. It shows what RedBird and Puck may believe the business can become — not necessarily what shareholders would receive in the transaction.

From our full piece: Puck in Talks for $250 Million Investment From RedBird Capital Partners

Matt Donnelly (Getty Images)

When a Trade Publication Becomes Part of the Story

The dispute between UTA and Variety offers an unusually public look at the relationship between Hollywood institutions and the trade publications that cover them.

UTA CEO David Kramer accused Variety chief correspondent Matt Donnelly of threatening the agency and behaving unprofessionally toward its employees. His memo followed a critical Variety article detailing client departures and questions about UTA’s competitive position.

Kramer cited a May email in which Donnelly called UTA a “flagrant and hostile enemy” and a text warning of “consequences both from Variety/PMC and myself.” TheWrap has read the messages.

Variety stood by Donnelly and its reporting. A spokesperson said the comments emerged from a heated dispute over an on-the-record Cannes Q&A and that Donnelly regretted being drawn into the exchange.

The episode matters because entertainment trades operate inside the industries they scrutinize. They rely on agencies and studios for interviews, access and information while publishing stories those same institutions may view as damaging.

That dependence does not mean critical coverage is unfair. But language suggesting personal hostility gives the subject of a story an opportunity to challenge the reporter’s motives rather the reporting itself. Private frustration can therefore become evidence in a public campaign against a journalist or publication.

UTA’s allegations do not resolve whether Variety’s underlying story was accurate, and Variety’s defense does not make the messages irrelevant. The two questions should be evaluated separately.

That is the larger lesson. Trade journalism requires reporters to maintain professional distance not because the companies they cover deserve gentler treatment, but because hostile language can make the journalist part of the story — and potentially distract from the reporting that prompted the conflict.

Read our piece: UTA Says Top Variety Editor Threatened ‘Consequences,’ Called Agency a ‘Flagrant and Hostile Enemy’ in Email

CNN Building (Credit: Getty Images)

This Week: How Large Is CNN’s FAST Audience?

According to figures provided by CNN, CNN Headlines’ average monthly time spent increased 176% year over year from January through July, while average monthly unique viewers rose 63%.

By those measures, the channel is growing quickly. But percentages do not reveal the absolute audience or viewing time behind them.

CNN previously said Headlines reached up to 30 million viewers per month. Reach, however, does not show how many people watch regularly, how long they stay or whether they are new to CNN.

I’ve been speaking with CNN and independent analysts about the channel’s audience, programming and advertising potential — and whether FAST represents a meaningful new business or primarily gives CNN another distribution outlet.

The question is not whether CNN Headlines is growing. It is what that growth amounts to.

Look for that story next week on TheWrap!

Dolly Parton on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on Aug. 23, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

Also on TheWrap

From Jon Lafayette: “If Paramount Needs to Sell Networks, Who Would Buy?”

From Kayla Cobb: “Meta’s $18 Billion Settlement: A Wake-Up Call for Social Media or the Cost of Doing Business?”

From Stuart N. Brotman: “How Dolly Parton Used TV to Get Into America’s Living Rooms and Hearts | Appreciation”

On my radar

“Dems and GOP Squeeze TV Stations in Ad Rate War” (Andrew Solender, Axios)

“USA Today Co. Is reformatting Content to Attract More AI Licensing Deals” (Sara Guaglione, Digiday)

“ Bertelsmann Could Strike More Deals in Coming Months, CEO Says” (Cian Muenster and Klaus Lauer, Reuters)