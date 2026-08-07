Stephen Colbert’s Daughter Joins The Atlantic After ‘60 Minutes’ Exit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Madeleine Carlisle, the daughter of Stephen Colbert, is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer after leaving “60 Minutes” earlier this month.

The Atlantic announced Carlisle’s hiring Friday, marking a return to the magazine for the journalist, who was an editorial fellow there in 2018 and 2019.

“A bunch of us sensed that, sooner or later, she would be coming back to us,” Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said in the staff announcement. “We’ve been so happy to watch her become an outstanding journalist, and we’re thrilled that she’s rejoining The Atlantic.”

Carlisle joined Time after her Atlantic fellowship, covering politics, law and gender issues before moving to “60 Minutes.” At the CBS News program, she worked with correspondents Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper and Cecilia Vega.

Her work there included a story on crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao that earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding investigative coverage.

Status first reported earlier this week that Carlisle had resigned from “60 Minutes,” part of a broader wave of departures from the long-running CBS newsmagazine.

The program has undergone significant turnover amid sweeping changes at CBS News. Former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens and correspondents Pelley and Vega are among the high-profile figures who have departed, with several former staffers publicly raising concerns about editorial independence.

Carlisle’s move also comes after her father’s departure from CBS. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” ended its run in May after the network canceled the late-night franchise, a decision CBS said was made for financial reasons.

The Atlantic also announced Friday that former Vibe and Billboard editor-in-chief Danyel Smith is joining the magazine as a staff writer.