Mark Ruffalo Blasts Scott Jennings for Cursing Out Journalist Live on CNN: ‘As Trump Melts Down So Do His Enablers’

Mark Ruffalo joined the growing crowd putting Scott Jennings on blast for cursing out a journalist live on CNN Thursday night, mockingly deducing that “as Trump melts down, so do his enablers.”

The “Avengers” star roasted Jennings on X Friday following “CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillips” debate segment that saw the conservative political analyst sparring with 23-year-old MeidasTouch podcaster Adam Mockler.

The conversation devolved to the point where Jennings dropped an F-bomb while Mockler pressed him to name one political concession Iran has made to the United States in the first 60 days of the war. Ruffalo said Jennings’ reaction is going to be more common for Donald Trump’s supporters as the war rages on.

“Scott gets very hot and bothered by a smart man that’s younger than him,” Ruffalo wrote, quote tweeting Mockler’s promotion of the segment on X. “It is hilarious how entitled and superior he acts when you bring up real cogent points. Or makes slights about your masculinity like a man who is worried about his own. But like all MAGA’s they demand agreement without earning it and resort to violence when they are being bested on ideas. Good job staying on point and composed.”

Ruffalo added: “As Trump melts down so do his enablers. One day he will pretend he was always against this. Like all the neocon hacks of Iraq. And all the boosters for the genocide against the Palestinian people. And the Epstein Class. They only follow power and have no real moral center.”

You can watch the segment in full below, which by Mockler’s assessment, sees Jennings fold “The second he gets pressed.”

Scott gets very hot and bothered by a smart man that’s younger than him. It is hilarious how entitled and superior he acts when you bring up real cogent points. Or makes slights about your masculinity like a man who is worried about his own. But like all MAGA’s they demand… https://t.co/M5Nf8GuhKq — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 1, 2026

Earlier in the “NewsNight” segment, Jennings cracked a joke that Mockler got hyper when he was up past his bed time, but the younger commentator didn’t rise to the bait. Later, he pressed Jennings on the length of the war with Iran and how much longer it would last.

“Wait a minute, I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago and you said we were weeks away from it,” Mockler said “Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way.”

It was around this point that Jennings’ composure slipped and he snapped at Mockler.

“Get your f–king hand out of my face, first of all,” Jennings said. Philip quickly had to cool the situation.

“He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed,” Mockler said of the moment on X. “Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it.”