Keith Olbermann Calls for CNN Boycott if Scott Jennings Isn’t Fired for Heated Debate Over Iran War | Video

Conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings got into a heated debate with political commentator Adam Mockler live on air this week, which culminated with Jennings telling the latter to “get your hand out of my f—king face.”

The incident occurred during Thursday night’s edition of “Newsnight with Abby Phillip.” Mockler, a staunch opponent of the current war in Iran, pushed back hard against Jennings’ defense of it — and things began to boil over when 23-year-old Mockler referenced Jennings’ tenure in the George W. Bush administration.

“We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with the letters ‘I-R-A,’ that we are currently failing that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt,” Mockler said, while gesticulating with his hands. “I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing.”

“Eight weeks is endless to you? Do you have the attention span of a gnat?” Jennings responded. Mockler only pushed harder in response, continuing, “I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way.”

“Get your f—king hand out of my face,” Jennings cut in, pointing right at Mockler. The sudden increase in tension forced “Newsnight” host Abby Phillip to step in, telling Jennings, “Everybody hang tight, OK? Everybody calm down, OK? We’re having a debate. You can respond to the points that he’s making.”

“Can you name a political concession that we’ve got here?” Mockler asked again, prompting Jennings to insist, “We have a very simple goal: To keep terrorists and a terrorist regime from having a nuclear weapon that can threaten the United States, our interests in the region, our allies in Europe, anybody else in the world.”

Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment.



He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed.



Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/4aYQ2CIMwU — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 1, 2026

“So you can’t answer the question,” Mockler replied. “I would get mad, too.” Afterward, the political commentator took to X to further push back on Jennings.

“Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened,” Mockler wrote, pasting the entire 12-minute segment in his tweet. “He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it.”

Keith Olbermann then took to X on Friday morning to call for Jennings’ firing from CNN — and even issued a potential boycott notice.

“It’s the morning after and @cnn has still not fired @ScottJenningsKY for threatening, in another burst of paranoid rage @adammocklerr,” Olbermann wrote. “This event needs to be reported to the New York DA — and if CNN has not fired Jennings by Monday it MUST be just boycottED. Do not watch CNN.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also joined in on the conversation, posting from his press office’s official X account a photoshopped image of the segment depicting Jennings as a snowflake late Thursday night.