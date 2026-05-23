Mary Trump Shuts Down Donald Trump’s Excuse for Missing Son’s Wedding: ‘He’s Incapable of Loving’ | Video

Donald Trump is missing his son Donald Trump, Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson because “he’s incapable of loving,” the president’s cousin Mary Trump told Dean Obeidallah on Friday.

“So it’s very difficult to be loved if you don’t love anybody,” she added.

Mary was a guest on “The Dean Obeidallah Show” Friday. The pair’s conversation began with discussion of her presidential cousin and the wedding.

The president is “losing control in many ways,” Mary told Obeidallah. “So he is always feeling that he’s at risk of being revealed to be who he is. Now most of us, anybody with any sentient being knows what he really is, but a lot of people are fooled by him because … he’s had a lot of people helping him fool people, right?”

“Don’t underestimate how much of his psychic and emotional energy he has spent trying to perpetuate this bogus mess that he’s some great brilliant entrepreneur businessman self-made man, what have you. So, he’s also very threatened by people who actually have talent, because he’s not one of them,” she added.

Obeidallah referenced Stephen Colbert, whose last episode of “The Late Show” aired Thursday after CBS ended the long-running program. Trump “doesn’t want you to make fun of him,” he said. “That’s the unique thing, because he wants you to fear him, not laugh at him. He doesn’t want to be a punchline, he wants to be someone that intimidates.”

“Because in his mind, he is the Mussolini slash whatever other dictator you want to fit in there,” Obeidallah continued. “Does he really think that Colbert is gone now … Anything Colbert says about Trump will be picked up by the media in a second going forward. Does he not get that?”

“What’s really important that he also doesn’t get is that by reacting the way he does to these things, he just shows how weak he is,” Mary answered. “You know, if he really were a strong person, he wouldn’t care if people made fun of him.”

The pair came to the conclusion that a lack of love has shaped who the president is now. “Do you think it upsets him he will never be loved as much as Stephen Colbert is loved? It’s just never gonna happen.”

“Well I don’t mean to be reductive, but this is essentially true that the reason we’re in this mess is because Donald never has been loved and, unfortunately, that is the thing he most wanted and still wants, but due to complicated circumstances my grandfather actually and my grandmother gets a little credit for this too, they made Donald somebody who desperately wants to be loved and who is utterly unlovable,” Mary answered. “So it’s not even that Donald isn’t as loved as Colbert, nobody loves him — nobody. And he knows it deep down. That’s where the rage and the jealousy come in.”

The president confirmed he would miss his son’s wedding on Friday. Donald Trump, Jr. and Anderson got married in the Bahamas on Saturday.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

“Well, this is the other thing he’s incapable of loving as well” Mary also said. “So it’s very difficult to be loved if you don’t love anybody.”