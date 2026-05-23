Stephen Colbert Hosts Michigan Public Access Hour After ‘Late Show’ Exit: ‘Been an Excruciating 23 Hours’ | Video

Stephen Colbert made a surprise appearance on a Monroe County public access television station Friday, one day after his final broadcast of “The Late Show.” Colbert was joined by Jack White, Eminem and Jeff Daniels, who helped him set fire to the show’s set after the host said he “would very much like to break something.”

“It’s been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV,” he told the audience at home. “So I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount.”

Colbert was filling in as a guest host of “Only in Monroe,” the same show he previously hosted in 2015. The episode lasted an hour and featured White acting as the show’s DJ and Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers) as a “fire marshall” who allowed the destruction of the show’s set at the end. (Buscemi showed up for a public service announcement in support of Buscemi’s Pizza.)

After announcing a June 10 meeting of the Monroe Death Cafe, where “people gather to eat cake, drink tea, and discuss death,” Colbert thanked White, Daniels and Michelle Bowman and Kaylani Rae Rafko Wilson.

“And a huge thanks to Genevieve Benson and everyone here at Monroe Community Media, who in addition to being great people to work with, have also informed me, and this is true, that since they are no longer using this set, it would actually be helpful for me to destroy it,” he said. “Which is pretty great news, because right now, for no particular reason, I would very much like to break something.”

Watch the full episode below:

Daniels and White joined Colbert as they began ripping apart the set. The group then traveled outside, where the set’s pieces were put into a dumpster. Colbert called up Eminem, who gave him permission to “burn that motherf–ker down, bro.”

“Well, that’s a wrap. Thanks for watching ‘Only in Monroe,’” Colbert concluded. “And if you watched any of my other talk shows over the years, thanks for watching those two. Until we see each other again, I’ll be only here, only on ‘Only in Monroe.’”