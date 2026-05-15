Colbert’s Final Shows Revealed: Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and Special Guests

The final set of shows for Stephen Colbert’s last week on late night have been revealed, with Jon Stewart and Bruce Springsteen among the guests popping in to celebrate the late night host’s legacy.

After Monday’s edition of “The Late Show” spotlights “the worst” of the series, Stewart and Steven Spielberg will join the show on Tuesday May 19, followed by a special performance by David Byrne and Colbert.

The next day on Wednesday, May 20, Colbert will take the “The Colbert Questionert,” featuring special guests. The Wednesday show will also feature a performance by Springsteen.

The shows will all lead up to the series finale of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airing Thursday, May 21. No guests have been announced for the series finale at this time, though all eyes are on how the host might close out his final show.

During Colbert’s second to last week on the air, his late night peers paid him a visit, including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, who hosted podcast “Strike Force Five” during the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

The “Strike Force Five” hosts stopped by “The Late Show” on Monday, May 11, and episode will re-air on Friday, May 15. Notably, David Letterman, who handed over “The Late Show” to Colbert back in 2015, was a guest on the May 14 show.

This week’s lineup also featured notable guests from President Barack Obama, Tom Hanks, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Pedro Pascal.

Colbert’s final weeks on the air have been anticipated since CBS announced in July 2025 that “The Late Show” would come to an end in May 2026. The May 21 date for the series finale was confirmed in January, with Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed” taking over the 11:35 p.m. timeslot the next day on Friday, May 22.