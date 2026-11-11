Megyn Kelly Challenges Dave Chappelle to Come on Her Podcast to Make Fun of Charlie Kirk

Megyn Kelly wasn’t laughing Tuesday at Dave Chappelle’s alleged Madison Square Garden standup routine about Charlie Kirk. She angrily challenged the comedian to “have the balls” to come on her podcast after he reportedly joked about the conservative organizer’s assassination on Friday.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host was the latest conservative figure to slam Chappelle for comments he reportedly made expressing relief that Kirk was dead.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … I feel better,” Chappelle reportedly said. On Sunday, a video began circulating that appeared to show Chappelle at the MSG event, which strictly banned phone use and recordings. The veracity of the video has been widely reported on by not independently verified.

Kelly slammed Chappelle as “a low-information voter who should shut his mouth about a man who was a decent father to two babies who will grow up without their father now, thanks to gun violence.”

“He should shut his mouth about it,” she said. “I don’t want to hear another f–king word out of Dave Chappelle on Charlie Kirk unless it’s on this show and he has the balls to say it to somebody who was actually friends with him. Do you have the balls, Dave Chappelle? Let’s see. Why don’t you come on? You have an open invitation. You tell me the day. I will clear the schedule. You can come on here and say it directly to me.”

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Erika Kirk spoke out over the weekend in support of her late husband after days of people making like of his assassination, including Chappelle and the hosts of the “I’ve Had It” podcast.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Kirk wrote on X.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she continued. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”