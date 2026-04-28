Megyn Kelly Flames Jake Tapper for Defending Kimmel Amid ‘Widow’ Fallout, Says He’s ‘Too Close’ to Controversy | Video

Megyn Kelly grew extra critical of Jimmy Kimmel’s defenders amid fallout from his Melania Trump “widow” joke on Thursday, targeting CNN’s Jake Tapper for being “too close” to the controversy after he spoke in favor of the comic’s free speech.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host put Tapper on blast for maintaining that “journalism and jokes are not calls for violence” after President Donald Trump called on ABC to fire Kimmel over his joke. She suggested that because Tapper and Kimmel appear to friends that the CNN anchor’s integrity is questionable when it comes to reporting on the matter.

“It’s no surprise Tapper’s coming to the defense of Jimmy Kimmel. Here’s Jake at a 2023 party at Jimmy Kimmel’s lodge in Idaho,” Kelly said, pulling up an image. “My friends, this is why you don’t get too close with the people who you might be covering.

“Honestly, there’s a reason I say no to virtually every invitation that comes my way. I don’t want to be chummy with these people. I don’t want to. I know the odds are high that I’ll have to cover them, and that includes the Trump administration. As you guys well know, there will be times when I have to criticize them, as I’ve done.”

Watch the full segment, in which the “Megyn Kelly Show” host also goes after George Clooney, below:

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Kelly added: “I don’t want to get too chummy with any of these folks. Arms length, cordial, friendly, but this? Hanging out with Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, Jimmy Fallon. Oh, yeah, OK, I’m sure, I’m sure you did defend Jimmy Kimmel, super quick. I’m sure you’re looking for another invitation out to Idaho, where you should never have gone, and you should not be hoping to go again. And that way, you might still have your objectivity about the people that are obviously going to come within your coverage ambit as a news anchor.”

In the clip Kelly shared of Tapper denouncing calls for fire Kimmel, the journalist said, “It is a big problem of calls for violence and dehumanization and it’s getting worse. But it is not a problem to be wielded like a cudgel to try to stop journalism or jokes. Journalism and jokes are not calls for violence. Calls for violence are calls for violence. And far too many Americans in position of power and influence are too blasé and too glib about those who make them.”

Kelly had no kind words for Kimmel, who she said never missed “a moment to be crass” after he made a joke at a mock WHCD Thursday where he claimed Melania had the “glow of an expectant widow.” She wondered how Kimmel had not learned his lesson after he was briefly taken off the air last September for jokes made following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“For this guy to get up there and say she’s ‘got the glow of an expectant widow,’ like how insensitive can you be? Honestly, Donald Trump, he’s got children, he’s got grandchildren. He does have a wife, and he has millions of people who love him. And the ‘glow of an expectant widow.’ How sick are you?”

Amid Trump’s call for ABC to rid itself of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the Brendan Carr-led FCC filed earlier Tuesday for an early review of Disney’s broadcast licenses.