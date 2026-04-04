Megyn Kelly Blasts Tiger Woods for Calling Trump at DUI Scene: ‘Douche Move’ | Video

Megyn Kelly took aim at Tiger Woods following reports that the golf legend called President Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of his recent DUI arrest.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host criticized Woods’ actions at the scene, citing newly surfaced police body cam footage.

“Tiger didn’t kick things off on a good note,” she said, referencing the video obtained by TMZ. According to Kelly, Woods placed a call to Trump “as soon as he rolled the car and got out of it while the cops were there.”

She didn’t mince words about the pro golfer’s decision, calling it “a douche move” and suggesting it was an attempt to avoid consequences. “I think it’s very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow,” Kelly added. “It’s my supposition, but why the hell?”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment below:

The footage appears to show Woods referencing the call while speaking with officers.

“Yeah, I was just talking to the president,” he says in the clip.

Kelly argued that the timing of the call raises questions about Woods’ intent, speculating that he may have been seeking help as he faced what she described as both a “PR disaster and potentially a legal one.”

She also pointed to Trump discussing Woods publicly just the night before the crash.

“The night before Trump had been on ‘The Five’ on Fox News and said, ‘I don’t think Tiger’s going to play the Masters this year,’” Kelly said, suggesting the president may have disclosed private information and later apologized.

Still, Kelly dismissed the idea that Trump initiated the call to make amends. “I’m going to go with Tiger called him and asked for some help,” she said.

The host went on to argue that Woods appeared to receive preferential treatment at the scene after rolling a clip of the arrest. She added that if it had been her at the scene after “rolling a vehicle” with her “eyes dilated,” she would have been treated differently, adding that “the whole thing has got privilege written all over it.”

Kelly concluded by framing the arrest as part of a broader pattern of behavior. “What other favors did he call in on other potential accidents?” she said, pointing to Woods’ past legal troubles.

Woods was arrested March 27 in Jupiter, Fla. for driving under the influence following a car crash, which flipped his car. This is not the first time Woods has been involved in reckless driving. In 2021 the golfer was speeding and involved in a severe car crash in California, which resulted in multiple leg injuries. The golfer was also arrested in 2017 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, only paying a $250 fine.

You can watch the full “The Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.