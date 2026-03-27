Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI Following Rollover Car Crash in Florida

Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence following a car crash, which flipped his car, Friday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida.

The golf legend denied a breathalyzer test, according to the Martin County sheriff’s office.

Pictures from the scenes showed a black Range Rover flipped on its side. The five-time Masters winner was not injured in the wreck, but one person refused to be taken into the hospital, following the crash.

“According to a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash, one vehicle was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital,” reported local CBS affiliate WPEC 12. “MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone.”

A pickup truck was turning into a driveway on a two-lane street when Woods’ Range Rover roared down the street at a high speed, according to the Sheriff.

This is not the first time Woods has been involved in reckless driving. In 2021 the golfer was speeding and involved in a severe car crash in California, which resulted in multiple leg injuries. The golfer was also arrested in 2017 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, only paying a $250 fine.

Woods has spent the past several months recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and his seventh back surgery in October. The 15-time major champion competed for the first time in more than a year during Tuesday’s TGL finals, where his Jupiter Links team lost to the Los Angeles Golf Club.

He last competed on the PGA tour in July 2024 and was debating whether or not he will return for the Masters set to begin April 9.