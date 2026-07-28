Joe Scarborough Says Trump’s ‘Cult of Personality’ Has Reached New Heights of ‘Madness’

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough marveled Tuesday morning over the new levels of “madness” that President Trump’s “cult of personality” has reached, following the commander-in-chief’s recent appearance at a Michigan rally.

“Where do we get to a point where a politician[‘s] cult of personality becomes so strong that a politician feels free to say, ‘I’ve done more for you than your own parents have?’” Scarborough asked, referencing Trump’s comment to Michigan auto workers Monday. Flabbergasted, the “Morning Joe” host exclaimed, “That’s madness!”

Commenting further on the president’s Michigan rally speech, Scarborough went on to hammer Trump again for refusing to acknowledge the affordability issues that are ravaging the lives of everyday Americans right now.

“Donald Trump [is] still denying affordability in a swing state like Michigan,” Scarborough observed. “Grocery prices [are] higher than they’ve been in 50 years. Gas prices high. Rent unaffordable. Forget mortgages. Student loans just collapsing. People can’t put money away for their retirement. They can’t even put money away for a home, and he’s claiming that affordability is a hoax still.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” video yourself in the video below.

Scarborough and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski subsequently lambasted Trump for pressuring the Supreme Court to allow him to implement new laws regarding mail-in voting ahead of this year’s fall midterms.

“You have to take the president literally here,” Scarborough said. “Look at what’s happening here. You look at him continuing to grouse and continue to kick around [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune about the SAVE Act when the votes just aren’t there. And yes, he wants to steal the election. He wants to rig the vote. Yes, he does.”

“This is a guy that called the Georgia Secretary of State and said, ‘Find me 11,500 votes. You can do it. Just find those votes,’” Scarborough continued. “This has the feel of a guy who’s trying to do what he did in 2020 when he kept talking about mail-in ballots and [elections] being rigged. He’s trying to set up an excuse for if Republicans lose.”