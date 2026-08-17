‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump’s Foreign Policy Priorities: ‘Just Wants a Monument to Himself’

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed the series of “jagged” foreign policy decisions that President Trump has made throughout his second term, concluding that the commander-in-chief “just wants a monument to himself.”

On Sunday, Trump ordered the Pentagon to scale back America’s annual military exercises with South Korea because of the country’s alleged refusal to help with denuclearization efforts involving Iran. Scarborough slammed that decision, characterizing it as part of an ongoing pattern of Trump alienating America’s allies and helping its enemies.

“You have the president deciding, because he likes a couple of love letters to and from [North Korea Supreme Leader] Kim Jong Un, that that’s going to replace 80 years of North Korea’s tyranny,” Scarborough said Monday. “Suddenly he’s okay with that.”

“He doesn’t have a good call with the leader of Switzerland, so again, a jagged move, he decides he’s going to raise tariffs on Switzerland,” Scarborough continued. “Canada, smoke comes over the border in natural forest fires? Jagged move. He decides he’s gonna [implement tariffs], or gonna talk about Canada being the 51st state.”

You can watch part of the “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

Scarborough went on to note that he could list “1,000 different things” Trump has done that has hurt America’s global standing and only seemingly benefitted the president himself.

“[He decides to] blow up the greatest alliance in history with NATO,” Scarborough said. “If you just look at what NATO has done from 1947 through 2026. [Trump wants to] blow that up because he decides he wants to take over Greenland.”

The “Morning Joe” host subsequently linked these foreign policy decisions to Trump’s ongoing renovations in Washington, D.C., categorizing it all as part of the president’s obsession with cementing his legacy before he has even left office.

“In the same way he wants to build an arch, in the same way that he wants his name on the Kennedy Center, he just wants a monument to himself,” Scarborough concluded Monday.