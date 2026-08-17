John Oliver Only Sees One Problem With Trump’s Catering Cart Escape Strategy

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President Trump apparently hid in an airport catering cart to pull off a plane switch in Turkey after a NATO Summit last month, and on Sunday night, John Oliver joined in with other late night hosts mocking him for it. But, for Oliver’s part, he only saw one real issue with the move.

According to The Washington Post, Trump switched planes due to security concerns, and did so by sneaking out a side door and riding in a catering cart to a smaller plane.

“Fantastic! The only problem I can see there is, next time he needs to escape, he’s not going to be able to use the catering truck trick again, because everyone knows about it now,” Oliver said.

“People are going to be suspicious from now on if they see a plane go one way, a catering truck go another, and an enormous man-sized cake get wheeled away by two suspiciously jacked chefs.”

Oliver was just the latest to poke fun at Trump’s stunt, with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon using his monologue on August 12 to imagine the endless questions Trump probably asked while inside the cart.

Meanwhile, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Anthony Anderson was actually impressed by the sneaky maneuver, though he more so applauded the Secret Service.

“Do you know how hard it is to sneak a pig out of Turkey?” Anderson joked on Wednesday.

You can watch John Oliver’s reaction in the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” now streaming on HBO Max.