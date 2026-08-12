Anthony Anderson Actually Impressed by Trump’s Covert Turkey Exit: ‘You Know How Hard It Is to Sneak a Pig Out of Turkey?’

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It was revealed this week that President Trump pulled a plane switcheroo after leaving a NATO Summit last month, flying separately from press without telling anyone. The move has raised concerns and criticisms, but honestly, Anthony Anderson is impressed.

During his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue on Tuesday — Anderson is guest hosting all this week, as Kimmel himself is still on summer vacation — Anderson first laughed at how “dumb” the move was, joking that “just when you think you’ve heard every dumb thing there is to know about this president, he always finds a way to surprise you.” That said, he offered his compliments to the Secret Service.

“Let’s give it up to the Secret Service. Do you know how hard it is to sneak a pig out of Turkey?” Anderson joked.

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According to The Washington Post, after a NATO Summit in Turkey, Trump boarded Air Force One in front of cameras and waved, but then snuck out a door on the other side of the plane into an airport catering truck, which then drove him to a smaller military jet. The switch came as a result of security concerns.

“That’s the same way he used to get ontp Epstein’s plane!” Anderson said.

That said, the “Black-ish” star did think that choosing a catering truck to escort Trump to another location was maybe not the most intuitive choice in vehicles.

“Now I’m no security expert, but if I was trying to find Donald Trump, a catering truck is the first place I’d look,” he joked. “Next time, hide his ass in a bookmobile.”

You can watch Anthony Anderson’s full monologue in the video above.