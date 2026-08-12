Jimmy Fallon Imagines Trump’s Endless Questions While Hiding in Airport Catering Cart

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President Trump apparently hid in an airport catering cart to pull off a plane switch in Turkey after a NATO Summit last month, and Jimmy Fallon suspects he probably had as many questions as a toddler while doing so. So, on Tuesday night, the NBC host imagined precisely how that would go.

Fallon immediately zeroed in on the story to kick off his monologue. According to The Washington Post, Trump switched planes due to security concerns, and did so by sneaking out a side door and riding in a catering cart to a smaller plane.

“Today everyone was like, Well, at least he has one exit plan,’” Fallon joked.

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The late night host then “revealed” that he had obtained audio of Trump’s ride inside the catering truck, and played it for the audience. Naturally, it was just a series of endless questions, similar to a child on a long car ride, all earning the same answer from a Secret Service agent.

“‘Does Iran know I’m here?’ ‘No.’ ‘Are we there yet?’ ‘No.’ ‘Can I turn the light on?’ ‘No.’ ‘Can I eat all these airplane meals?’ ‘No.’ ‘How about the baby pretzels?’ ‘No.’ ‘Biscoff cookies?’ ‘No.’ ‘Blue Terra chips.’ ‘No.’ ‘Stroop waffles?’ ‘No.’ ‘I already did.’ ‘Fine.’”

At that point, the fake conversation wasn’t even halfway done. The fake Trump continued to ask about going to McDonald’s, sticking his head out the window “like a golden retriever,” posting on social media about the ride, and more.

“‘Next time can I hide inside Taylor Swift’s janitor cart?’ ‘No.’ ‘Next time can I hide inside a Trojan horse?’ ‘No.’ ‘Next time can I hide inside a Tesla?’ ‘No.’ ‘Can we name this Operation Secret D?’ ‘Operation Sneak the P.’ ‘No.’ ‘Operation Has anyone seen Mr. T?’ ‘No.’ ‘Can we race another car like Fast and Furious?’ ‘No.’ ‘Can this truck transform to a robot like the Transformers?’ ‘No.’”

After a few more questions about music and other destinations, Trump finally asked a question that got a “yes.”

“‘Is this how Melania gets away from me?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘I knew it.’”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.