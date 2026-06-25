‘Morning Joe’ Skewers Trump’s SAVE Act Demands as Pure ‘Voter Suppression’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump Thursday morning for abandoning Republicans’ bipartisan housing bill in favor of his ongoing SAVE Act crusade, calling it pure “voter suppression.”

Both Republicans and Democrats alike were shocked Wednesday when Trump canceled his plans at the last minute to sign a sweeping, bipartisan housing bill passed by both parties. The President took to Truth Social to announce that he would not be signing the bill until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, a Voter ID bill that he has been stumping for throughout his second presidential term.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Scarborough, for his part, took great issue with Trump’s “erratic behavior.”

“It was a bipartisan housing bill that not only Republicans were trumpeting and saying was incredible, but also had the White House delivering statements that finally working Americans were going to get relief for the rising cost of housing,” Scarborough noted about the housing bill, adding, “Then the president, weirdly at the last second, backs out, [leaving] Republican senators and House members deeply disturbed.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

Scarborough went on to push back against Trump and others’ claims about the SAVE America Act.

“It has nothing to do with Voter ID, because 45 out of 50 states, according to a recent report, couldn’t even use their driver’s licenses [counted in the Act],” Scarborough said. “On top of that, it causes a lot of problems for women who got married and actually have a different name from their name of birth.”

“You can go on and on. It is a voter repression bill,” the “Morning Joe” host remarked. “I’ve always said I support Voter ID. About 80% of Americans support Voter ID. But this is a voter suppression bill.”

“This is not what Republicans are trying to get right here, as they try to find some footing ahead of a midterms that looks really daunting for them,” added “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire, echoing Scarborough’s sentiments. “[It’s] not helpful when the president blows up an accomplishment and then tries to stick them with an act that is deeply unpopular.”