‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump’s ‘Most Productive’ Presidency Remarks: ‘No Self-Awareness at All’

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The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” slammed President Trump over his latest, boastful comments about his second presidential term, calling them proof that he has “no self-awareness at all” of everyday Americans’ perception of him.

While speaking with reporters Saturday in front of the White House, Trump claimed he has had “the most productive two years” of “anybody in the history of the presidency.” He went on to call his second term “the most consequential presidency so far,” asserting, “We’re going to try and keep it that way.”

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough wasted little time laying into the president over those remarks.

“Donald Trump meet Kamala Harris. You’re in front of the White House. She was on ‘The View,’” Scarborough said, explaining, “It didn’t really work out well for her, saying that she wouldn’t change anything with Joe Biden’s last three or four years when inflation had been high. Now, you’re saying the same exact thing.”

“No regrets, no humility, no self-awareness at all. He’s got a low approval rating in the 30s that he’s earned,” the “Morning Joe” host continued. “You almost get the sense — I know it sounds crazy — but Americans would rather the president talk about them than keep talking about himself.”

“I must think they’d rather him talk about gas prices instead of Marie Antoinette ballrooms,” Scarborough concluded. You can check out the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

New York Times opinion writer and “Morning Joe” panelist Mara Gay echoed Scarborough’s sentiments, accusing Trump of being wildly out of touch with everyday Americans.

“It’s such a slap in the face to ordinary Americans who are working two, three jobs right now to put food on the table,” Gay said. “They can’t go to their kids’ games because they can’t put gas in the car or they’re afraid ICE is going to come take them, even though they’ve been here 30 [years].”

“Some of these voters voted for Trump and they have regrets and they are man enough, woman enough to say, ‘I made a mistake. I regret this,’” Gay added. “But the President of the United States can’t.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire said Trump’s latest comments reflect his new messaging strategy heading into this fall’s midterm elections.

“He’s trying to make this about himself. He has decided that’s the best way for Republicans to win. He’s trying to nationalize the election. He’s trying to make it a referendum on his record,” Lemire explained. “A lot of Democrats say, ‘Thank you, sir. Please keep doing that.’”