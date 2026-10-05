‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Calls Out Thom Tillis to His Face About Voting for People He Regrets: ‘You Keep Doing It!’

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Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) expressed regret for voting for several Trump appointees in his new book, but “The View” co-host Ana Navarro wasn’t buying it on Monday morning. So, she called out the North Carolina Republican out directly to his face.

Tillis stopped by the ABC talk show to promote said book, “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents: The Trouble with Sycophants, Courage Outsourcing, and Partisan Group Think.” During the interview, the hosts pressed him on multiple votes he’d made, including voting to confirm former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, which Tillis has openly expressed regret for.

“I like you, and I think you say a lot of of truth, but you kind of break my heart,” Navarro said bluntly. “And you do it — I feel you were very inconsistent in this book because, on the one hand, you go through all of the reasons why Hegseth was unqualified. You go through all of the reasons why [Kristi] Noem was unqualified. You kept calling her like an unqualified dog killer, and yet you voted for them.”

Tillis conceded as much, and added that both sentiments remain true. But that only upset Navarro further.

“Then you regretted the Hegseth vote, but you just voted to confirm Todd Blanche who, you in the book, say you objected to the bogus investigation he reopened on James Comey and his involvement in a reparations fund for the January 6th people,” she continued. “So you know you’re voting for people who are rubber stamped and unqualified, but you keep doing it, Thom!”

Tillis doubled down in his support of Blanche in response, defending it in part by saying “in politics, you’ve got to play the hand that’s dealt you.” Tillis insisted that, based on Blanche’s experience, the man is the best fit “to try and give the president honest upward feedback.” Navarro didn’t buy that either.

“Oh come on! He doesn’t even want to look at — there’s nothing to look at when a Russian oligarch just paid for Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding,” she shot back. “And he’s saying there’s nothing here to see. So he’s not giving Donald Trump any pushback.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.