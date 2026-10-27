NBC News Taps Quartz Co-Founder Kevin Delaney to Lead Digital Content, Subscriptions

NBC News has tapped Quartz co-founder Kevin Delaney to lead its digital content and subscription strategy in a newly created executive role as the network looks to expand its paid offerings and grow digital revenue.
Delaney, most recently editor in chief of The San Francisco Standard, will oversee digital publishing and artificial intelligence initiatives as head of digital content and subscription. He will report jointly to Catherine Kim, NBC News’ executive vice president of editorial and content, and Sat Brainch, chief business officer of NBCUniversal News Group, the company announced Tuesday.
The hire comes as NBC News seeks to turn its sizable digital audience into a stronger subscription business, a challenge facing legacy news organizations as traditional television viewership declines and consumers increasingly get their news from streaming, social media and other digital platforms.
NBC News launched a paid digital subscription in December 2025, offering exclusive programming, newsletters and ad-free content. The service costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. In August, the network expanded its offerings with a new franchise featuring political analyst Steve Kornacki.
Delaney’s appointment also brings digital publishing and AI under a single executive. Tom Namako, who leads digital publishing, and Hanna Helin, who oversees AI initiatives, will report to him. He will work closely with Arianna Davis, who leads TODAY Digital, and Jessica Mailloux, who oversees audience insights.
Delaney co-founded Quartz, the digital business news outlet, and later Charter, a publication focused on workplace leadership and technology. He served as co-CEO and editor in chief of Quartz and as CEO of Charter before joining The San Francisco Standard in 2025, following the publication’s acquisition of Charter.
At The Standard, Delaney led the newsroom and oversaw the development of an AI-powered news app. He previously held senior editorial roles at The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Information.
Delaney will officially join NBC News on Nov. 16.