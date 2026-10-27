NBC News Taps Quartz Co-Founder Kevin Delaney to Lead Digital Content, Subscriptions

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NBC News has tapped Quartz co-founder Kevin Delaney to lead its digital content and subscription strategy in a newly created executive role as the network looks to expand its paid offerings and grow digital revenue.

Delaney, most recently editor in chief of The San Francisco Standard, will oversee digital publishing and artificial intelligence initiatives as head of digital content and subscription. He will report jointly to Catherine Kim, NBC News’ executive vice president of editorial and content, and Sat Brainch, chief business officer of NBCUniversal News Group, the company announced Tuesday.