NBC News Elevates Garrett Haake to Chief White House Correspondent

NBC News on Thursday promoted Garrett Haake to chief White House correspondent, a role the network said reflected the “essential voice” he has brought to its coverage of President Donald Trump.

“Garrett has been an essential voice in our White House coverage, bringing sharp reporting, deep sourcing and an authoritative presence to some of the most consequential stories of our time,” Chloe Arensberg, NBC News’ Washington bureau chief, told staff in a memo. “That commitment was on full display during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, when he ran at full speed in his tux from the Washington Hilton to the White House briefing room to ensure NBC could ask the President a question — a moment that reflects his relentless drive to get the story when it matters most.”

The promotion comes a little over a year after Haake joined the beat as a senior White House correspondent following four years as senior Capitol Hill correspondent. He replaces Peter Alexander, who left in March to join MS NOW as a daytime anchor.

Haake’s coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol contributed to NBC News’ 2022 Emmy win and he has earned Emmy nominations throughout his time covering Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, among other reports. He joined NBC News as a desk assistant in 2007 before stints in local news, where he earned regional Emmy awards. He returned to the network in 2017, contributing to its programs and its then-sister network MSNBC.

“Garrett’s experience, editorial instincts and passion for the beat make him ideally suited for this role at a time when our commitment to high-caliber reporting on the Trump administration could not be stronger,” Arensberg added.