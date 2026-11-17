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The New York Times fired back at the White House on Tuesday after the Trump administration accused veteran political reporter Maggie Haberman of having a “creepy obsession” with President Donald Trump, escalating a dispute over her account of his treatment of former chief of staff Susie Wiles.

The unusually sharp response came after Haberman said Trump began picking on Wiles following her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. It marks another instance of the Times publicly defending one of its most prominent political reporters against a personal attack from the administration.

“This is a tired attempt to belittle a journalist for doing her job, in retaliation for coverage the administration doesn’t like,” the Times said in a statement posted to X Tuesday morning. The newspaper praised Haberman as an “exemplary journalist” who has covered six presidential elections and reported on Trump for three decades.

The response followed comments from White House spokesperson Davis Ingle, who told the Daily Mail that Haberman “constantly speaks like she knows President Trump” but instead has a “creepy obsession” with him and “clings onto him for relevance and to make money.”

During a Monday appearance on Jessica Tarlov’s “Raging Moderates” podcast, Haberman discussed the circumstances surrounding Wiles’ departure from the administration.

“Trump does not like … illness. He sees it as weakness. And so, he started picking on her,” Haberman said. She suggested that turmoil inside the White House became more visible as Wiles underwent treatment and was less physically present.

Wiles, who announced in September that she was cancer-free, left her position earlier this month following Republicans’ midterm election losses. Trump replaced her with longtime adviser Stephen Miller.

The latest clash comes two months after Trump attacked Haberman and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on social media. The Times defended Haberman then, too, accusing Trump of lashing out at unfavorable coverage and belittling journalists who report the facts.