New York Times Awards Columnist Kyle Buchanan Exits After 8 Years to Launch Podcast

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

New York Times awards columnist Kyle Buchanan has left the newspaper after eight years to launch a twice-weekly Hollywood video podcast, he announced on Tuesday.

“The Kyle Buchanan Show” will debut in mid-October with two separate formats. Each Tuesday, Buchanan will host “The Panel,” featuring two or three rotating industry guests discussing Hollywood’s biggest stories. Friday episodes, titled “The Profile,” will then feature one-on-one interviews with major stars.

Acast will serve as the show’s exclusive partner for advertising, brand partnerships and distribution. Episodes will be available in audio and video on Apple Podcasts, as well as on other major podcast platforms.

“In a new media landscape overloaded with quick hits, nothing beats a real conversation,” Buchanan said in a statement. “In fact, I think audiences and talent are hungrier than ever for talk that goes deep. ‘The Kyle Buchanan Show’ will offer a genuine inside look at Hollywood, with a perspective that industry figures and fans can trust.”

Buchanan joined the Times in 2018 after working as a senior editor at New York Magazine’s Vulture. His final day at the newspaper was Friday. During his tenure, he covered Hollywood and awards season and interviewed stars like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman and Daniel Day-Lewis.

He is also the author of “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road,” a 2022 oral history based on more than 130 interviews about the making of George Miller’s Oscar-winning film.

Variety was first to report the news.