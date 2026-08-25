‘The Rookie’ Creator Alexi Hawley Extends Overall Deal With Lionsgate TV

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Alexi Hawley extended his overall deal with Lionsgate Television, signing a new multi-year agreement. Under the new deal, the series creator will continue to expand “The Rookie” franchise among other creative endeavors.

Hawley first signed a deal with the studio in 2024 as “The Rookie” grew into a broadcast hit. It generated more than 12.8 billion minutes of viewing in the first half of 2026.

“The Rookie” Season 9 is set to premiere on ABC in early 2027, and the franchise is continuing to expand. The new spinoff “The Rookie: North,” starring Jay Ellis, will also premiere in early 2027 with Hawley attached as showrunner.

“Alexi has built ‘The Rookie’ into one of broadcast television’s strongest and most enduring franchises, with a flagship series that continues to grow and a compelling new chapter on the horizon with ‘The Rookie: North,’” Kevin Beggs, chair and chief creative officer of Lionsgate Television Group, said. “He has a remarkable ability to create characters and stories that resonate with audiences year after year and bring a new generation of viewers into the franchise.”

Hawley is also developing hostage-recovery series “The Envoy” with Lionsgate for HBO Max — though the series was initially set at Hulu. The drama series was inspired by Adam Ciralsky’s May 2024 Vanity Fair article about Roger Carstens, a special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who brought 70 American hostages back to the U.S.

The series will be executive produced by Hawley, P3 Media’s Adam Ciralsky & Gene Klein, as well as the journalist behind the investigation, Carstens.

“I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Lionsgate Television,” Hawley said. “They’ve been an invaluable creative partner and a strong champion of my work. I’m drawn to stories that are propulsive and entertaining, while still grounded in deeply human characters and real emotional stakes. I look forward to continuing to build on our work together while bringing new ideas and ambitious stories to the studio in the years ahead.”

Hawley previously worked with Lionsgate TV to produce “The Recruit” for Netflix, starring Noah Centineo. Netflix canceled the series after two seasons at the streamer. His other “Rookie” spinoff “The Rookie: Feds” ran for one season on ABC before it was canceled. The series was produced by eOne Television for ABC.

Hawley is represented by The Shuman Company and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.