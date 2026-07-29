‘The Rookie’ Filmed Alternate Season 8 Ending in Case of Cancellation, Star Eric Winter Reveals

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Eric Winter, who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie” as Sgt. Tim Bradford, confessed Season 8 of the police procedural nearly had a different ending.

While speaking with People at San Diego Comic-Con, Winter explained that the cast filmed an alternate ending for “The Rookie” Season 8 in case the show ended up getting canceled.

“We didn’t know when we wrapped last season if we would ever come back,” he shared, adding that he and his castmates were “thrilled” to be back for a Season 9.

Nonetheless, Winter assured there was a plan in place if “The Rookie” got the axe from ABC.

“We even shot an alternate ending to the show,” Winter said. “It would’ve been different.”

However, he refused to offer up any further details, explaining it would be a “spoiler” to reveal specifics for the alternate ending.

Season 9 of “The Rookie” is expected to return in January 2027, and will likely pick up after the dramatic events of Season 8’s finale. For those who missed the final episode of the season, Winter’s Bradford enjoyed a brief moment of bliss when he proposed to Sgt. Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and she accepted. The tender moment was derailed when the newly engaged couple was snatched up by kidnappers in the final moments of the episode.

In addition to O’Neil and Winter, “The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as Officer John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Detective Nyla Harper, Richard T. Jones as Lieut. Wade Grey and Alyssa Diaz as Detective Angela Lopez.