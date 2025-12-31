Nick Shirley Blasts Mainstream Media as ‘Enemy of the People’ Over Criticism of His Viral Video Exposing Alleged Fraud

As Nick Shirley’s viral video exposing alleged fraud in Minnesota begins to be covered by major news networks with a healthy amount of skepticism, the 23-year-old self-described “independent“ journalist blasted mainstream media as the “enemy of the people.”

“Mainstream media is more mad at me then [sic.] they are at the FACT that billions of YOUR dollars are being used for fraudulent business,” Shirley wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

“I am not an enemy of the people, they are,” he continued. “I’m with you, they are against you. Remember that.”

Shirley’s comments come as major media news networks, namely CNN, have begun to report on his claims of fraud involving government-funded day care centers in Minnesota, laid out in his viral video, posted earlier this week, in which he visited several Somali-run day care centers that appeared to be largely inactive despite allegedly receiving millions in state funds.

The video gained traction among conservative notable figures, including Elon Musk, who circulated the video and claimed it had reached “more than any the daily readership of all newspapers in America combined,” as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson, who called it “jaw-dropping reporting” and Vice President JD Vance, who implied that Shirley’s reporting deserved a Pulitzer Prize.

Despite the approval from conservative circles, Shirley has also drawn criticism regarding his methods and biases, with CNN noting in their reporting that Shirley has posted anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim videos in the past. Jeffery Mead, a conservative influencer whose posts have been amplified by Elon Musk in the past, claimed that CNN was “subtly trying to discredit” Shirley by pointing out those discriminatory posts.

In another instance, a CNN reporter challenged Shirley’s statement that day cares should have a reception area, intervening to note that every day care is locked for the safety of the children, which Shirley noted was a “fair point.”

Shirley’s remarks also appear to echo President Donald Trump’s stance on mainstream media, as he previously called outlets like The New York Times, NBC News, CNN and others the “enemy of the American people” and “fake news.”