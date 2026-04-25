Nicolle Wallace Rips Trump’s Late-Night Posting After Oval Office Doze-Off | Video

Nicolle Wallace called out Donald Trump’s late-night posting on social media after he seemingly fell asleep mid-event in the Oval Office.

The MS NOW host weighed in on the president’s behavior during Friday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” where the political commentator roasted Trump for having “another urgent meeting yesterday with the back of his eyelids.”

“It took place during an event on healthcare affordability in the Oval Office,” Wallace said. “Who needs a white noise machine or melatonin, for that matter, when you’ve got important policy matters to help you drift off to la-la land.”

She continued: “For anyone else, the solution to such frequent occasions of falling asleep in the public might be a better, more sound night’s sleep, even in the midst of a war that he started. But no.”

As Wallace went on, she highlighted that hours after the apparent doze-off, Trump was posting on social media between midnight and 2:45 a.m.

“Donald Trump posted on social media 18 times by our count, picking back up again just after 7:30 a.m., and none of those posts were really anything pressing,” she noted. “None of them were things that couldn’t wait till a morning tirade.”

Per Wallace, within a two-minute span, Trump posted four times, including on topics of treason charges for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She also called out Trump for demanding the 2020 election “be permanently wiped from the books” at 1:13 a.m.

“Donald Trump has appeared to fall asleep at White House events a number of times over the past few months,” Wallace added. “It might be one of the reasons the latest polling makes some sense. Fox News’ poll, for instance, shows that 55% of registered American voters say they do not believe Donald Trump has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president.”

“Now, these facts might only rise to the level of disturbing, were we living in the best of times,” she went on. “But at the end of the eighth week of the war with Iran and amid a slew of other major challenges on the economy …Trump is facing head-on a criticism he and his allies levied against his predecessor on a near daily basis. That he’s simply not up to the job he has or even on the job enough to perform it adequately.” Watch Wallace’s commentary in full below.

Trump has previously claimed to sleep very little, often only getting about 4 hours of shut eye a night. This statement appeared to be corroborated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier this month.

During a Turning Point USA event held at George Washington University, the Trump staffer shared that she often struggles with sleepless nights in her position, adding, “My boss is up all night and probably gonna call at any hour. [He sleeps] very little. Like, maybe four hours a night.”

She continued at the time: “I’m a third his age and I can’t keep up. I tell him that all the time.”