Mentalist Oz Pearlman Vows to ‘Get Inside Trump’s Head,’ But Promises ‘Nothing Classified Will Be Revealed’ at WHCD | Video

Mentalist Oz Pearlman, who is set to entertain reporters at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night, plans to probe the mind of Donald Trump as well — kind of. As he told MS NOW’s “The Weekend” hosts Jonathan Capehart, Jacqueline Alemany and Eugene Daniels on Saturday, “nothing classified will be revealed.”

Pearlman also explained that as a mentalist, his objective is to “really create those wild moments, memorable moments and engage the audience.” He then added, “How could you not be in the room with President Donald Trump and not attempt to see if you get inside his head?”

While speaking to Pearlman, Alemany acknowledged the mentalist might not be able to reveal everything — or anything — he learns from Trump, but asked anyway: “So, are you going to be able to see Trump’s classified Iran plans?”

“Nothing classified will be revealed tonight. I believe,” Pearlman answered. “I will never reveal anything publicly.”

After he was asked if he can share anything about what he plans to speak to Trump about, Pearlman said, “I don’t know that I want to tip my hand. His specialty is holding his cards tight and never telegraphing his signals … that’s what he will say to you are some of the strongest leadership qualities.”

And, while Pearlman noted that Trump “likes to be unpredictable,” he confidently stated that he “specialize[s] in people who are unpredictable.”

His preparation for tonight’s event goes back several years. “I’ve been watching video for months. I’ve been thinking about this moment for 10 years,” he explained. “I said if I had a chance to be in front of President Trump, what is the ultimate thing I could do if I had 60 seconds? What’s my elevator pitch that will be talked about in the entire world on Sunday and Monday morning?”

He added: “Everywhere in the world will run this clip of what just happened.”

Ultimately, his goal is to win the WHCD. “Ten years from now, when you’re recapping the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and you show those clips, when they get to number one, I want to be number one,” Pearlman concluded.

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Watch the interview with Pearlman in the video above.