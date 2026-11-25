Phillip Picardi is exiting Playboy as it’s chief content officer and editor in chief after just eight months, TheWrap has confirmed.

Picardi was appointed to both roles in March 2026. His exit date has not been announced, but a rep for Playboy confirmed he will be departing.

“Thrilled to be officially joining Playboy in this capacity, and I can’t wait to show more of you what we’ve been cooking,” Picardi posted on Instagram back in March.

Prior to joining Playboy, Picardi served as chief brand officer at WeightWatchers and chief strategy officer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. His previous editorial roles included editor-in-chief of Out magazine, chief content officer at Teen Vogue and chief content officer and founder of Condé Nast’s queer-focused publication Them.

Under his leadership at Playboy, which relaunched its print magazine as a quarterly publication in 2025, three issues were released featuring Karol G, Cara DeLevingne and Charli XCX as cover models.

Others features launched included “Playboy’s Guide to Drugs” (both in print and online) and the hidden history behind Marilyn Monroe’s lost cover (Monroe was the men’s magazine’s very first centerfold).

In August, Picardi introduced the new Playboy global headquarters in Miami Beach, Fla. In the Instagram post, Picardi revealed that “none of my belongings have arrived from L.A. yet.”

Puck was the first to report Picardi’s depature and said he would remain with the company for a few months to launch the next issue before returning to Los Angeles.

A rep for Picardi did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.