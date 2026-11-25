Comedian Shane Gillis spoke out after his ex-girlfriend, content creator Grace Brassel, published a personal essay detailing their allegedly tumultuous relationship and breakup.

“Grace and I had some good times together,” Gillis said in a statement to TheWrap Tuesday afternoon. “Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

His comment followed a personal essay in The Cut published Tuesday, in which Brassel detailed the alleged isolation and infidelity she faced throughout her year-long relationship with Gillis.

“A couple of months ago, when comedian Shane Gillis hosted ‘Saturday Night Live,’ he said in his opening monologue that women dress like ‘whores’ at the gym,” Brassel wrote. “An outrage cycle ensued — Dan Levy called him a misogynist, former ‘SNL’ star Ego Nwodim responded with a gym selfie — but I wasn’t the least bit surprised. Until last August, I was in a yearlong relationship with Shane, and his comments didn’t faze me. After our time together, how do I think he feels about women? He doesn’t like them much.”

Per Brassel, her relationship with the “Tires” co-creator and comedian began with a DM, prompting the latter to invite her to travel to Austin for a first date. Despite some “weirdness,” Brassel described the initial visit as a “dream,” noting she and Gillis soon became official after that trip. She then moved with him to Pennsylvania, where he worked on the new season of “Tires,” with Gillis allegedly encouraging her to quit her job after she struggled to keep up with his alleged “nonstop party” lifestyle.

“Little did I know I had actually just accepted a different full-time position,” Brassel wrote. “One that had a high rate of burnout and no chance for upward mobility: Shane Gillis’ stay-at-home girlfriend.”

Brassel recalled feeling isolated and missing her friends, but that being with Gillis “felt like a dream,” adding, “I was so excited for my and Shane’s life together that I didn’t even notice my agency was slipping through my fingers.”

Brassel claimed that Gillis created “a new image of me” after they moved to West Chester, Penn., noting, “I felt like I was turning into a 25-year-old housewife, someone who cooked, cleaned, did the laundry and waited for her man to come home from a long day at work.”

“I never said I was capable of all that, but it felt like an expectation,” she continued. “When things weren’t exactly to his liking, he would tell me that I wasn’t ‘being good.’ You know, the way you would talk to a dog.”

According to Brassel, there were “so many red flags” that she ignored out of her love for Gillis.

“In our time together, Shane would often say something remarkably cruel and then play it off like a joke,” she wrote. “He did it with me, he does it with his friends and I saw him do it with his colleagues.”

“When he was mad at me, he would withhold touch and call me greedy or put pillows in between us in the bed to show how much he didn’t want to be near me,” she further wrote. “I was walking on eggshells so often that they began to feel like regular hardwood.”

Brassel accused Gillis of “getting really mean” while they lived together, alleging he routinely called women “whores” around her and allegedly demanded that her Halloween costume not be revealing.

“I cried every day,” she noted. “I would call my mom in tears, telling her that I didn’t know if I was meant for this life. My six-month free trial of Sweet Shane Gillis had run out, and it was time for me to start paying. “

The former couple, who dated between mid-2024 and mid-2025, eventually moved to Austin together, where Brassel claimed their relationship only got worse.

“I had no friends, really nothing to my life there, and I felt like he had just ditched me to go party with celebrities,” Brassel recalled of Gillis attending the Super Bowl without her. “I played it cool and then privately sobbed in the guest bedroom.”

Brassel stated that she and Gillis split after she discovered explicit messages on his phone from another woman, writing, “I scrolled and realized they had been sexting for months and had probably had in-person encounters as well. The floor seemed to give way beneath my feet.”

“I ran into the bathroom, where I punched a hole through the wall like a hormonal teenage boy. (Not as hard as you might think, considering our McMansion was basically made of papier-mâché.),” she said. “I am not entirely proud of how I acted in this moment. I threw my phone. I threw a chair. I was not myself, but then I hadn’t been myself in months … Finally, I snapped. It was the first time I ever felt like I had any sense of control in the relationship.”

In the aftermath of the relationship, Brassel claimed that she faced harassment from Gillis’ fans, detailing one instance where she was shoved into a table at a bar in New York City, “leaving a nasty bruise on my hip bone.”

“For the past year, I have been in weekly therapy, working to deprogram myself from the relationship,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that while my experience may seem exceptional because it involved private jet rides and hanging out with celebrities, how Shane made me feel could not be more textbook. Men like him exist in every tax bracket. They put you on a pedestal, kick it out from under you, and tell you it was your fault you fell.”