“Nobody Wants This” star Tovah Feldshuh has stated there is “no animosity” between her and co-star Adam Brody, following a private conversation the two shared over their disagreement about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“After he said his comments, he asked to see me. So we’ve talked privately about it,” Feldshuh told Us Magazine on Monday. The actress insisted there is “no animosity” between her and Brody, who plays her rabbi son in “Nobody Wants This,” adding, “But [there is] profound disagreement. We’ll see, hopefully, if he will — based on fact and history — change his point of view.”

“I’ve never directly addressed Adam in public, nor will I. We are colleagues, so we can disagree without being disagreeable,” she continued. “However, I’m sure everybody is very clear about how I stand and this isn’t a political statement. This is a statement based on whether or not I have a right to live.”

“I’m not Israeli and neither is [‘Nobody Wants This’ creator] Erin Foster. But fortunately for me, she agrees with me and that’s lucky. I will not cross swords with Adam,” Feldshuh concluded. “He’s been an incredible friend to me. When they showed my documentary at the temple that hosted us, who came out of all the cast? Adam Brody. He sat next to me.”

Brody made waves in October when he publicly clarified his views about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Speaking with GQ, Brody said, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

“It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago,” Brody stated. “I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

Brody’s comments prompted public responses from both Feldshuh and Foster, the latter of whom converted to Judaism in 2019. While speaking on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Foster told listeners, “While I love Adam, I also disagree with him. And that’s OK.”

Feldshuh, meanwhile, addressed Brody’s comments by telling The New York Post in October, “To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild. It’s right out of [Adolf] Hitler’s playbook. You take the victim and you make the victim the perpetrator.”

The actress later took to Threads to note that tensions between her and Brody were “NOT RISING.”

“Profound differences of opinion are. Please do not conflate the two,” she wrote. “None of it will be brought to the set. I deeply enjoy filming ‘NWT’ and hope we are chosen to go on for a fourth season.”