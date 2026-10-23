‘Nobody Wants This’ Creator Shares ‘Complicated’ Feelings on Adam Brody’s Call for Free Palestine

“Nobody Wants This” creator and co-showrunner Erin Foster shared her “complicated” thoughts on star Adam Brody’s criticism of Israel while calling for a free Palestine.

“It’s complicated,” Foster said of her feelings on an Oct. 27 episode of the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” shared in an exclusive clip by EW. “I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing. And while I love Adam, I also disagree with him — and that’s OK.”

Foster is the latest member of the “Nobody Wants This” family to chime in on Brody’s comments about Israel and Palestine in a late September GQ interview.

Brody, who stars in the Jewish romantic comedy alongside Kristen Bell, was asked if he wanted to comment publicly on the Israel-Gaza conflict during that interview as it becomes an increasing voter concern in pivotal elections.

“Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine,” he responded. “It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago. I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

Foster continued in her response Thursday: “I think that, as the creator of the show, all I can say is that I want our Jewish fans to know that I see you, and I hear you, and I understand how you feel. The show has always been and always will be a love letter to Judaism. That is why I made this show. It is because of how beautiful of an experience I’ve had becoming Jewish and being a Jewish person.”

You can watch the full clip below.

Play video

Foster, who converted to Judaism before marrying San Francisco music executive Simon Tikhman, is the latest person involved in “Nobody Wants This” to speak about Brody’s comments in GQ. The show’s former consultant, Rabbi Steve Leder, shared a fiery Instagram video days after the interview condemning the show’s star for his comments.

“You by your own admission are a relatively ignorant Jew, and your ignorance really showed the other day,” Leder said. “If you’re going to use a word like genocide, you ought to know what it means.”