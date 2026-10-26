‘Nobody Wants This’ Star Calls Adam Brody’s Pro-Palestine Comments ‘Right Out of Hitler’s Playbook’

Another member of the “Nobody Wants This” team has chimed in on Adam Brody’s remarks about Israel and Palestine.

Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Bina Roklov (the mother of Brody’s Rabbi Noah Roklov) on Erin Foster’s Netflix series, spoke to The New York Post on Sunday about Brody’s recent interview with GQ, in which he told a reporter about the Gaza war: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

“To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild,” Feldshuh said in response. “It’s right out of Hitler’s playbook. You take the victim and you make the victim the perpetrator.”

Feldshuh did not mince words in her comments about her on-screen son, stating that it “makes a difference to the (Jewish) community” when accusations of genocide are made by Jewish actors like Brody. She also cited the political theory of the horseshoe effect, saying that “socialism and antisemitism are trying to meet” in the current political climate.

A representative for Brody did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“I believe that the perseverance of the existence of the state of Israel is crucial to the well-being of the democratic world and of the free world,” Feldshuh said. “Of course, Israel needs the United States, (but) the United States needs Israel, believe you me.”

Foster, who created “Nobody Wants This” and serves as showrunner alongside Craig DiGregorio, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, recently chimed in on Brody’s comments herself. In an exclusive clip shared by EW of the Oct. 27 episode of the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” Foster called her feelings on the matter “complicated.”

“I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing,” she said. “And while I love Adam, I also disagree with him — and that’s OK.”