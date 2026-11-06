‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

It seems the people do indeed want “Nobody Wants This,” as Netflix has renewed the romcom series for a fourth season.

The streamer gave the Season 4 green light to the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led show on Friday, just two weeks after Season 3 debuted on Oct. 22.

The Season 3 launch brought in 6.2 million views, landing as the No. 2 most-watched English-language show of the week and scoring the largest opening week for a returning comedy series this year. It then added 7.2 million views in its second week, scoring 13.4 million views thus far.

Starring Bell as agnostic podcaster Joanne and Brody as rabbi Noah, Season 3 saw the couple deal with growing pains as they moved in together while navigating the complex relationship between Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Noah’s brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) in the wake of his separation from Esther (Jackie Tohn).

“We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favorite show on television, which coincidentally is the one we run,” co-showrunners and executive producers Erin Foster, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said in a statement.

“Great love stories never go out of style, and ‘Nobody Wants This’ has become a true cultural phenomenon,” Netflix VP of U.S. Comedy Series Tracey Pakosta added. “This incredible creative team has built a show that grows with its audience, and our members around the world have embraced it season after season. We cannot be more excited for Season 4.”

Like its previous installments, Season 4 will film in Los Angeles, joining other Netflix series including “One Hundred Percent,” “Poser,” “Monster” Season 4, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 5 and “Forever” Season 2.

In addition to Bell, Brody, Lupe, Simons and Tohn, “Nobody Wants This” also stars Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman and Sherry Cola.

Erin and Sara Foster executive produce alongside Bell, Konner, Eric Kaplan, Nora Silver, Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton, along with Oly Obst who executive produces for 3arts. The series hails from 20th Television.

Ahead of the launch of Season 3, Brody shared his beliefs about the Gaza war in a GQ interview, saying, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

Erin Foster then responded to his statement on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, noting her thoughts on the matter were “complicated,” adding: “While I love Adam, I also disagree with him — and that’s OK.” Meanwhile, Feldshuh, Brody’s on-screen mother, said in an interview with the New York Post, “To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild … It’s right out of Hitler’s playbook.”

However, Feldshuh later clarified that differences in belief did not translate to “tension” between the cast and crew. “Tensions are not rising. Profound differences of opinion are,” she wrote in a statement on Threads. “Please do not conflate the two — and none of it will be brought to the set. I deeply enjoy filming ‘NWT’ and hope we are chosen to go on for a fourth season.”