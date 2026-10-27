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‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 Down 28% From Last Year as ‘Below’ Stays Atop Netflix TV List

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The Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led rom-com gathered 6.2 million views in four days, launching as the streamer’s biggest scripted premiere this year

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 308 of "Nobody Wants This" (Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)
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“Nobody Wants This” Season 3 debuted as Netflix’s No. 2 most-watched English-language series of the week, with viewership sliding down 28% from last season.

Season 3 opened to 6.2 million views, down from Season 2’s debut viewership of 8.6 million views last October, which boosted the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led rom-com atop the TV list during the Season 2 premiere week.

Season 3, however, was outpaced by limited series “Below,” which has been dominating TV viewership on Netflix. “Below” took the No. 1 spot on the TV list for the third week in a row with 7.7 million views.

Still, “Nobody Wants This” scored the biggest opening weekend for a returning scripted comedy in 2026, the latest marker of the platform’s engagement woes. Season 3 ranked in the top 10 in 56 countries and reached No. 1 in 11 countries.

"Nobody Wants This" co-stars Tovah Feldshuh and Adam Brody share differing opinions on Israel's war in Gaza. (Credit: Getty Images)
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Across the whole series, “Nobody Wants This” has landed within the global top 10 for 11 weeks and scored over 120 million views since its 2024 debut. The Season 3 launch prompted a resurgence for the first two seasons, with viewing increasing nearly three times over the prior week.

Behind “Nobody Wants This” was “The Diplomat” Season 4, which climbed to the No. 3 spot on the TV list with 5.5 million views. Limited series “Tyson” came next with 3.8 million views, barely outpacing “Love Is Blind” Season 11 with 3.7 million views.

French mystery series “Lupin” scored 6.4 million views as it returned for Part 4, landing as the No. 1 most-watched non-English-language TV list show. The debut boosted Part 1 back into the top 10 with 2.1 million views.

On the film side, Ben Affleck’s “Animals” maintained its dominance with 10.7 million views in its third week. With three weeks of viewership, “Animals” has tallied 65.3 million cumulative views.

Carrie Ann Inaba
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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