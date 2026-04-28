Rachel Maddow Says Trump’s Secret Service Deserves Better Than ‘Flagrantly Failing’ Department After 3rd Assassination Attempt | Video

Rachel Maddow thinks Donald Trump’s Secret Service deserves better than the department they’re sworn to protect.

On Monday’s episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” the MS NOW host was baffled at the White House for turning the assassination attempt over the weekend into a way to bang the drum for Trump’s ballroom and then to go after Jimmy Kimmel for jokes made days before the attack. All the while, Maddow lamented that the Secret Service doing their job protecting the president during yet another assassination attempt deserved better than this department.

“The response from the White House has been to further enthuse about the president’s ballroom project, and to say that surely now they ought to be allowed to fire the comedian Jimmy Kimmel,” Maddow said. “I mean, it’s the world’s least serious responses to what was actually a serious security situation.”

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She added: “But the agents, the Secret Service agents who actually had to spring into action to contend with this potential catastrophe, who had to physically respond in seconds to this sprinting armed potential shooter – I mean, they deserve better than to have to do their work within the most catastrophically broken, flagrantly failing part of the government under this president.”

Trump’s spin toward needing the ballroom at the White House was fairly immediate following the attack Saturday. He explained on Truth Social after the shooting that nothing should stand in the way of it being built as pushback on the project mounted.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!”

“While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House,” Trump continued. “The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!”