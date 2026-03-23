Rahel Solomon Sets CNN Exit, Bids Farewell: ‘Excited About This Next Chapter’ | Video

“Early Start” host Rahel Solomon announced Monday morning that she is leaving CNN, but did not specify where she’s going next.

“I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN,” Solomon said at the end of Monday’s edition of “Early Start,” telling viewers that there will be “more to come on what’s next for me.” The business reporter went on to add, “I’m really excited about this next chapter.”

“For now, a huge, huge thank you to the team here on ‘Early Start.’ We have covered some major breaking news during our hours, and I am so proud to have worked alongside you,” Solomon said. “To the larger team here at CNN, I’m going to be cheering you on. I look forward to watching. It has been such an honor, truly, to serve as a business correspondent for CNN.”

“I have covered everything from inflation to the job market and everything in between. It has been an honor. It has been a privilege,” Solomon concluded at the end of her Monday message. “I’m going to be here through the week, with Friday being my last show, so this is truly not goodbye, but see you soon. For now, I’m Rahel Solomon in New York. I will see you tomorrow.”

A message from Rahel Solomon: pic.twitter.com/6HMOSZTdsZ — CNN Early Start with Rahel Solomon (@EarlyStart) March 23, 2026

Solomon has hosted “Early Start,” which airs at the 5 a.m. ET hour on CNN, since it launched on March 10, 2025. She has been with CNN since April 2022, when she moved to the cable network after three years working as a reporter for CNBC.

CNN has yet to announce Solomon’s “Early Start” successor.

Her departure comes as CNN’s future is uncertain. The news company is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is lined up for sale to Paramount, after the the Ellison Family-run enterprise beat out Netflix in a tense bidding war for WBD.

Given both the Ellisons’ close relationship with vocal CNN critic President Trump and the direction Paramount has taken CBS News in since appointing Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief, viewers, analysts and industry figures around the world have been quick to share their concerns about CNN’s potential future at Paramount.