Robert Downey Jr. Hijacks Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Broadcast for Surprise Cameo: ‘Not Expecting This, Were You?’ | Video

Robert Downey Jr. made an unexpected appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation broadcast Tuesday evening, where he declared the news organization the “best in the business.”

The Marvel star, who is set to make his debut as Doctor Doom in “Avengers: Doomsday” at the end of this year, revealed he decided to make an impromptu visit to the control room at NewsNation after attending the Disney Upfront presentation earlier in the day.

“What’s up, dude? You were not expecting this, were you?” Downey Jr. said to a surprised Cuomo, who playfully roasted the actor as “Aquaman.” (As Marvel fans well know, Downey Jr. is best known for playing Iron Man in 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe films between 2008 and 2019.)

“I bring him to dinner. I press that shirt because I knew you were running late,” the Oscar winner quipped before showering Cuomo and his news organization with praise mid-broadcast. “I love NewsNation. I think you’re the best in the business. I’ve been here in the control room watching how you guys get it done. I love it.”

He added: “You are loved. All I watch is NewsNation. I want to thank everyone here for keeping it fair and balanced. And it’s been really great. Hey, I came from the Disney Upfront, and then I came here. I’ve known you for years. You’ve been a great friend of me forever, and I just wanted to come and see y’all do your thing, and I’m very impressed.”

At this remark, Cuomo expressed his “love” for Downey Jr., adding, “I’m happy you were here.”

Though, sentimentality didn’t last long, as Downey Jr. then jokingly announced his candidacy for mayor of New York City.

“I’m announcing my candidacy,” the actor said, with the broadcast veteran chiming in with, “For mayor of New York City.”

“You know what -,” Downey Jr. added before wagging his finger back and forth, clearly shutting down the bit.

Watch the full exchange above.