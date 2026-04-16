Scott Galloway’s ‘Prof G Markets’ Set for National Tour | Exclusive

After a swing through several U.S. cities last year with “Pivot,” Scott Galloway is hitting the road again.

Galloway, a New York University marketing professor and author, and writer Ed Elson are taking their business-focused podcast, “Prof G Markets,” on a five-stop tour through the U.S. The tour will start on May 27 at San Francisco’s Castro Theater before heading to Los Angeles on May 28 (the Wiltern), Miami on May 30 (the Fillmore), Chicago on June 1 (the Vic) and New York on June 2 (the Town Hall). Tickets are on sale now.

“Markets are loud, messy, and often irrational, so it felt right to bring the show out of the studio and into a room full of people,” Elson said in a statement. “We’re very excited to go live.”

“I taught that b—h everything he knows,” Galloway added in a statement. “I can’t wait to see everybody!”

Last year, Galloway and his “Pivot” co-host, Kara Swisher, brought their show to seven stops across the U.S., including Los Angeles and New York, with roughly 11,000 people attending the events. “Prof G Markets,” which Galloway launched in 2022, ranked as the top business podcast on Apple Podcasts in 2025’s final quarter.

“Scott and Ed have built the preeminent daily business news show, reaching millions across audio, video, and social platforms,” Ray Chao, Vox Media’s senior vice president and general manager of podcasts, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring sharp insights and bad jokes to live audiences nationwide on Prof G Markets’ first-ever live tour.”

The tour comes as Vox Media has reportedly nears a deal to sell its sprawling podcast network, which includes “Pivot,” “Prof G Markets,” “Today, Explained” and “The Vergecast,” among its roughly 40 podcasts.

One of the parties reportedly interested is Versant, the corporate home of MS NOW and CNBC, which has made podcasts and live events a priority as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams beyond its current stable of linear TV networks. Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff previously told TheWrap the podcasts were “multifaceted businesses.”