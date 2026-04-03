Steve Kroft Admits He ‘Hated’ His Time at ‘60 Minutes,’ Says He ‘Wouldn’t Do It Again’ | Video

Steve Kroft, who worked for “60 Minutes” as a correspondent for 30 seasons, admitted he “hated” working for the news program, sharing he “wouldn’t do it again” if he had the chance.

The multiple Peabody Award-winner reflected on his time at “60 Minutes” during an appearance on Bill O’Reilly’s “We’ll Do It Live!” podcast, noting he was initially excited to get the position at the news programs, until he realized it was “a snake pit.”

“I can remember when I was tapped to go to ’60 minutes,’ I thought this was fantastic,” Kroft told O’Reilly. “And I expected a lot of people would just come up and say, ‘That’s really great. I’m really happy for you.’”

However, Kroft shared that he soon realized that many of his peers weren’t happy for him, adding, “There were other people that wanted it, and so then you’ve all of a sudden made a bunch of enemies. It’s a snake pit.”

When asked by O’Reilly if he’d do it over again, Kroft candidly answered, “No, I probably wouldn’t do it again. I hated it.”

As the celebrated newsman went on, he called his former position as correspondent at CBS’ London Bureau the “best job [he] ever had,” given it allowed him to see the world.

“’60 Minutes’ was really appealing and I wasn’t really sure I was ever going to get there,” he continued. “And then, when I did it, there’s so many things. First of all, the job is just 24 hours a day. I mean, you may get a couple hours of bad sleep.”

Kroft recalled being nonstop during his time at the news program. Though, he did praise the experience as “exhilarating,” sharing he loved the stories he told.

While Kroft may have mixed feelings about his time at “60 Minutes,” it did cement the journalist as a legend in the industry. Kroft spent 30 years at “60 Minutes,” where he reported on hundreds of stories and nabbed five Peabody Awards and 11 Emmy Awards. He retired from “60 Minutes” in 2019.

Watch his full interview with O’Reilly above.