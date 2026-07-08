The Hill Launches Paid Subscription Service With Premium Content, Journalist Access

Nexstar Media Group-owned digital political news publisher The Hill is introducing a premium subscription service as the brand looks to deepen reader engagement and expand beyond its free, ad-supported business model.

The new offering, The Hill Insider, launched Wednesday with two paid member tiers that offer subscribers exclusive editorial content, premium newsletters and live video conversations with reporters and editors, as well as additional member benefits. The Hill’s existing news coverage will remain free to all readers.

The Basic membership costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually and includes access to premium articles and newsletters. A Premium tier, priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, adds VIP access to The Hill’s live events and an ad-free reading experience on TheHill.com. First-time subscribers will receive a 14-day free trial.

“The Hill Insider is designed for readers who want more than the daily news cycle,” SVP of digital business strategy and product development Justin Eli said in a statement. “While The Hill’s core news experience will remain free and accessible to millions of readers, The Hill Insider offers exclusive access, deeper insight and direct engagement with our journalists.”

Washington editorial content chief Bill Sammon also noted that the new offering builds on The Hill’s three-decade history covering politics and policy, giving readers access to the newsroom and the reporting that shapes the nation’s capital.

The new subscription product arrives as news publishers increasingly pursue fresh avenues of earning revenue and direct-to-consumer businesses. The rollout also comes ahead of MS NOW’s streaming platform launch, planned for the fall, underscoring a broader industry push toward paid digital experiences.

The Hill Insider rollout also comes ahead of the second annual Hill Nation Summit on Wednesday, July 15, an event co-hosted with Nexstar-owned cable news outlet NewsNation that will feature members of Congress, Cabinet officials, business leaders and political insiders discussing issues such as the economy, healthcare, immigration and foreign policy.