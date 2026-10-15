The Information Promotes Nick Wingfield to Co-Executive Editor as Martin Peers Steps Down

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The Information has promoted Nick Wingfield to co-executive editor as part of a leadership shake-up that will see longtime co-executive editor Martin Peers move to editor-at-large, focusing on expanding the tech news outlet’s newsletters.

The changes, announced Thursday by founder and CEO Jessica Lessin, also include promotions for Abe Brown to features editor and Meredith Mazzilli to finance editor. The reshuffle comes as The Information looks to expand its reporting staff and coverage areas at a time when changing audience habits and the proliferation of misinformation are putting pressure on news publishers.

Wingfield, who joined The Information in 2018 after working at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, will oversee daily editorial operations alongside Lessin and Amir Efrati. He will also continue managing his team of reporters.