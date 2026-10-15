The Information Promotes Nick Wingfield to Co-Executive Editor as Martin Peers Steps Down

The Information has promoted Nick Wingfield to co-executive editor as part of a leadership shake-up that will see longtime co-executive editor Martin Peers move to editor-at-large, focusing on expanding the tech news outlet’s newsletters.
The changes, announced Thursday by founder and CEO Jessica Lessin, also include promotions for Abe Brown to features editor and Meredith Mazzilli to finance editor. The reshuffle comes as The Information looks to expand its reporting staff and coverage areas at a time when changing audience habits and the proliferation of misinformation are putting pressure on news publishers.
Wingfield, who joined The Information in 2018 after working at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, will oversee daily editorial operations alongside Lessin and Amir Efrati. He will also continue managing his team of reporters.
Lessin credited Wingfield with helping the publication pursue ambitious investigations and strengthen its reporting across multiple beats.
Peers, meanwhile, will focus on writing and expanding The Information’s Briefing newsletter franchise after 12 years with the publication. He will continue advising the newsroom and editing The Electric, while reporters currently reporting to him will transition to other senior editors in the coming weeks.
Brown, previously the outlet’s weekend editor, will oversee its features coverage. Mazzilli will lead the finance team, which has expanded its reporting on data center financing amid the artificial intelligence investment boom. She will also help recruit journalists and develop new coverage areas.
The finance promotion follows the departure of Ken Brown, who helped expand The Information’s coverage of AI financing and data centers before joining CNBC in June, as TheWrap previously reported.
The leadership changes come as Lessin warns that news organizations face mounting challenges from shifts in how audiences consume news.
“The next few years are going to demand a lot of news organizations,” Lessin wrote, arguing that The Information’s emphasis on original, high-impact reporting positions it to navigate those challenges.