CNBC Taps The Information’s Ken Brown as Managing Editor of Digital, Editorial Strategy

CNBC has tapped The Information’s Ken Brown as the network’s new managing editor of digital and editorial strategy.

“He will play a key role in ensuring our digital reporting is essential, exclusive and closely connected to the strengths of the broader CNBC newsroom. Ken will also help accelerate our digital strategy and sharpen how we cover the forces reshaping business, markets and the economy,” CNBC Editor in Chief David Cho said in a memo to staff on Thursday. “From the capital demands of AI and the pace of innovation to the resurgence of dealmaking, major shifts are rapidly transforming industries. We see enormous opportunity to deepen our reporting, break more news and grow our audience around these stories.”

Brown will also partner closely with CNBC’s editorial leadership on the TV side to strengthen the impact of its journalism across platforms. He will start in his new role on June 8.

At The Information, Brown helped drive coverage related to the intersection of technology, finance and business. He expanded the outlet’s coverage of the financing of AI and the growth of data centers.

Before that, he served in a variety of leadership positions at The Wall Street Journal across investigations, finance, climate, markets and global coverage. At the Journal, he helped lead the paper’s award-winning work reporting on the global financial crisis and reported extensively on the bursting of the tech bubble. He has also led investigations into crypto, the Trump family’s finances, the Mormon church’s massive wealth and the Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, which ensnared Goldman Sachs, Middle Eastern royalty and Hollywood stars.

In addition to his journalism career, Brown spent two years on the buyside at Pzena Investment Management.