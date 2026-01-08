‘The View’ Hosts Say Marjorie Taylor Greene Further Downplayed Nick Fuentes’ Political Influence Off-Air: ‘She’s Wrong’ | Video

“The View” co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin debriefed on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Wednesday appearance on their “Behind the Table” podcast and revealed that the politician further downplayed the political influence of far-right figure Nick Fuentes while on commercial break.

Griffin told executive producer Brian Teta on the post-show episode that she specifically wanted Greene’s take on the podcaster “not because I ever want to amplify someone as bigoted and hateful and evil as him but because I have deep-dived on how much influence he has.”

Fuentes is a far-right white nationalist activist and live-streamer. On his podcast and web show “America First,” he has defended the Jim Crow era, argued that women should not have the right to vote or run for Congress and denied the Holocaust. He promotes Christian nationalism, white supremacy, misogyny, anti-LGBTQ+ views and antisemitism.

When asked by the panel Wednesday if she believed Fuentes had a place in the “America First” movement, Greene said that she is for free speech, even speech she disagrees with. She continued that she opposes censorship and that Fuentes should be protected because he is an American just like anyone else.

“I think the narrative of him being promoted in the Republican Party is simply a narrative I only see in the media,” she added.

She clarified that she does not have a personal relationship with the podcaster, and she has never watched his content. She concluded her response, saying Republicans do not need his approval.

“I pressed a little bit at commercial, and she would be fine with me saying this,” Griffin said. “She kind of donwplayed how much influence he has. I don’t think she’s being insincere in saying that, but I think she’s wrong.”

“I think that there’s a misunderstanding how in the last five years some of these online influencers have gained so much traction and have such dire and scary influence,” she added.

Haines echoed that she thinks Greene is misguided on the influence right-wing social media personalities have on the next generation, Charlie Kirk among them. “The View” panelist added that the only time Greene said she hears about Fuentes is in the media. Haines clarified that mainstream media is not covering him — it’s the right.

“The sooner the older generation that is willing to speak up and lead recognizes that, the better we’re going to be able to fix it,” Griffin said.

“This is a relevant topic that is scary and dangerous, and I can’t believe she doesn’t know about it,” Haines added.

Greene’s appearance on “The View” Wednesday was her first interview since leaving Congress. The panel pressed her on a variety of issues, including the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Though the former politician has distanced herself from once buddy President Donald Trump, the hosts argued that she is “still conspiratorial” and still shares some of the same MAGA views.

“I still think that she probably has some views that are outside of the fact-realm,” Griffin said. “The more time we get with her there’s a real sincerity on certain issues, and then there’s others where I’d like to get more from you on that.”