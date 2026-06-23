Trump Attacks Female Reporter for Questioning Cost of Iran War vs. ‘Financially Struggling’ Americans | Video

Donald Trump snapped at a NewsNation reporter for asking questions about the rising price tag for the war with Iran while Americans struggle financially on the homefront.

On Tuesday, before the president took off to speak in Pennsylvania, he took a round of questions from gathered reporters. NewNation’s Hannah Brandt confronted Trump about the latest $80 billion ask by the Department of War to continue funding the war in Iran. Trump clearly did not like the question and lashed out at the reporter.

“Mr. President, your Department of War is asking for 80 billion more dollars for the Iran War,” Brandt said. “Do you think Americans support this at a time when so many are financially struggling?”

Trump was quick to question Brandt’s outlet and then shut her down.

“Who are you with,” he asked. “Not a very good group! Not doing very well. Not only do they support it, not only do they support, they demand it because they won’t allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. You want to see trouble, let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Q: The Dept of War is asking for $80b more for the Iran war. Do you think Americans support this at a time when so many are financial struggling?



TRUMP: Who are you with?



Q: NewsNation, sir



TRUMP: Not a very good group. Not doing very well. Not only do they support it, they… pic.twitter.com/kGtMnqTFuW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2026

He added: “We’re doing very well with Iran, they’ve been decimated and we’re making a deal with them and we’ll see how that all goes.”

The president has been getting largely dragged for the terms laid out in Memorandum of Understanding with Iran to finally end the war after months. In the meantime, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth has made the rounds on Capitol Hill requesting another boost to the funding for Trump’s war. The White House has also requested a staggering $1.5 trillion from the Pentagon.